Kid Rock and Fiancée Break up, Ending 7-Year Engagement

Kid Rock, the wordsmith who brought the world songs that really make you think like “Bawitdaba,” is free to use his poet heart on a new flame.

The 54-year-old, whose real name is Robert James Ritchie, and his longtime partner Audrey Berry have called off their seven-year engagement, according to a report by Us Weekly on Friday.

Rock reportedly gave Berry the boot, a source revealed to the outlet. Another insider confirmed the split, noting that the 90s hitmaker and his former partner ended their relationship late last year. They added that the rapper-turned-southern rocker is now back on the dating scene.

“He is venturing into the dating pool,” the alleged insider warned an already weary nation.

Kid Rock Might Have His Sights Set on Another High Profile Flame

Rumors of the alleged split surfaced after Kid Rock was reportedly seen getting cozy with Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert at an event last month. The two were spotted smiling and chatting during an inaugural gathering in Washington, D.C., for President Donald Trump. According to witnesses they later left together in a cab around 2:30 a.m.

According to TMZ, Boebert, 38, and Rock were also spotted engaging in conversation during one of the inaugural celebrations.

“Lauren was totally transfixed by the rock star, yapping away, doing a little dance, and clapping like she was front row at his concert — basically giving Kid Rock all the hype he needed,” the outlet shared at the time.

Could it be a love connection, or are the two simply platonic pals? Only time will tell.

Boebert serves as the representative for Colorado’s 4th congressional district. She is a mother to four sons, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Jayson. The couple divorced in 2023.

Kid Rock Married and was Quickly Divorced by an A-Lister Nearly 20 Years Ago

Meanwhile, Rock was married to Pamela Anderson for a few months in 2006. The pair had an on-again, off-again relationship that began around 2001. Of course, Anderson was famously previously married to rocker Tommy Lee. She went on to get married (and divorced) two more times after her marriage to Rock.

He also has a 31-year-old son, Robert Jr., from a previous relationship with his high school sweetheart, Kelley South Russell.

Rock and his latest reported Ex, Berry, were first linked in 2011. He is said to have proposed in April 2017, though he seldom discussed their relationship publicly.