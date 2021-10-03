Khloe Kardashian’s Spicy Video Rejected By TV Stations

Khloe Kardashian‘s latest topless photoshoot has landed her in hot water. The 37-year-old reality star and Good American founder ditched the shirt for a bold video to promote her 2016-founded denim brand, but it looks like the blonde opting out of a top was a little too much for some TV stations – per TMZ, the promos have been flat-out rejected.

Khloe Kardashian Gets Thumbs-Down For Topless Shoot

The Calabasas-based star, whose best-selling brand now includes gym wear, swim pieces, and size-inclusive shoes, is said to have been forced to edit her videos to make them a little less steamy.

Kardashian’s shoot, staying simple, showed her shot against a blush pink wall while leaning forward in figure-hugging jeans. The mom to 2018-born True Thompson then crashed back onto silky white bedsheets while covering her chest with the linens – not a massive chest flash overall, but seemingly enough to have those in charge say “no.”

See The Video Below

The sister to Kim Kardashian, wearing her long hair down and accessorizing her jeans-only look with jewelry, showed off a tan as she eventually whipped on a white shirt. She reappeared in a tight white tank from her range, also going barefoot for a fuss-free finish.

Posting the footage for her Instagram followers, Khloe Kardashian wrote: “I think I found The One,” then tagging her brand. “It’s just different this time. I feel good, I feel sexy, like I don’t have to keep looking … I think I found the one,” she was heard saying in a voice-over.

Good American reportedly sent over the footage to get TV approval, but found themselves rejected as the video was “too risque for TV audiences.”

Kardashian, who flies the flag for body-positivity and has openly stated formerly being referred to as the “fat sister,” has spoken out about her brand, stating: “Our denim line will go from size 0 to size 24, but we don’t consider this a plus-sized line – we consider this a line for the everyday woman.”

“We believe in embracing a woman’s curves and I feel like now so many people are breaking down these barriers of not only going to a size 6 or 8, which is considered ‘normal,'” she added.

In 2021, Good American launched size-inclusive footwear spanning sizes 4-14 – the range includes boots, slingbacks, heels, flats, plus sandals. Meanwhile, 40-year-old sister Kim Kardashian is fresh from expanding her SKIMS empire to Paris, France. Little sister Kylie Jenner has launched two brands this fall – September brought both Kylie Swim and Kylie Baby.