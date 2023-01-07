Khloé Kardashian Rocked Clip-On Bangs In Her Latest Photoshoot And Is Rightfully Being Compared To Taylor Swift 

The Kardashians are known for rocking all kinds of different looks, whether that’s on their hit reality show, on the red carpet, or in a high-fashion photoshoot. Khloé Kardashian recently shared some pictures from a recent shoot and many people are pointing out a resemblance to another star: Taylor Swift!

Khloé Kardashian’s Latest Cover Shoot

Kardashian just graced the cover of Sorbet magazine’s winter issue and she shared plenty of pictures from the shoot. She sported a series of different outfits, including a bedazzled minidress, a white fur coat, and black dress with a white collar and matching cuffs.

While her outfits were dazzling, most of Kardashian’s followers were more focused on the reality star’s hairstyle. “Fun fact: I wore clip on bangs for this shoot,” she wrote in an Instagram caption. “It was fun to give a different look and not be committed. I am surprised with how much I liked the bangs even though they changed the shape of my face.”

Why Some Are Saying She Looks Like Taylor Swift

The bangs, plus Kardashian’s blonde hair, led many to point out that she looked quite a bit like Swift. The pop star is famous for her signature blonde bangs, a style she’s been rocking since 2012.

“khloé kardashian (taylor’s version),” one person joked, referring to the re-recorded versions of her earlier albums that Swift has been releasing. Another wrote, “Thought this was Taylor for a split second and I’ve been a swiftie since I was 4…”

Others posted the pictures of Kardashian next to images of Swift’s photoshoots, which really showed the similarities between the two stars’ hairdos. However, some pointed out that there’s really not that much of a resemblance.

Every blonde girl with fringed bangs looks like Taylor swift, it’s just her style — LB (@LBNeedsSleep) January 2, 2023

“Every blonde girl with fringed bangs looks like Taylor swift, it’s just her style,” someone wrote. Another asked why everyone was saying Kardashian looked like Swift, writing, “I just don’t see it.”

Has Either Star Commented On The Comparisons?

Neither Swift nor Kardashian has said anything about the comparisons, but that’s not surprising. The singer has a complicated past with the Kardashian clan; specifically, Kim Kardashian and her ex-husband Kanye West. Even though the two stars aren’t exactly on friendly terms, it looks like Kardashian might be taking style cues from Swift!

