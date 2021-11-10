Khloe Kardashian Slammed By Followers For ‘Tone Deaf’ Instagram Post

Fans are upset with Khloe Kardashian after her latest Instagram post, calling her “tone deaf” and expressing their disgust. The reality star posted a series of photos of herself in a bodycon dress, and while some complimented her appearance, others expressed their displeasure.

After the tragic events of last weekend’s Astroworld festival, many are upset with the reactions coming from those involved. People are slamming Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner, and the rest of the Kardashian clan for what they perceive as insufficient statements.

Fans Are In ‘Total Shock’

“Did I miss the post going out to the victims? And all the injured people? Or did we move past that already?” one person wrote.

“I’m in total shock you haven’t even acknowledged what happened in Texas and then post this. Shame on you Khloe,” another commented.

Hundreds of people have voiced their displeasure with Kardashian, telling her she should be going to the hospital to visit the injured or expressing her condolences. Some have even said they will no longer be supporting any of the Kardashian brands.

“People are watching you guys. I think we can pause this for a week or so after people died at TS concert. just a thought,” one follower commented.

Scott and Kardashians Accused Of Insensitivity

Scott is also getting heat from fans and followers for continuing to perform, despite the ambulances trying to make their way through the crowd and the screams and pleas from people who were being crushed.

The rest of the Kardashian family are getting called out, too. Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney all shared smiling photos of themselves at mom Kris Jenner’s birthday party, even as the news of what had happened at the show started to come out.

People also commented on an Instagram story from Kylie, who attended the festival with sister Kendall. In her post, you could see the ambulances trying to make their way through the crowd as Scott continued to perform. She later deleted the video and insisted that she didn’t know people had been hurt or killed when she posted it. She has expressed condolences for those lost as well.

Some are even saying that Kylie and Kendall, who were escorted to safety after the extent of the tragedy was becoming clear, walked past the bodies of those who were injured, though that claim is unsubstantiated as of this writing.

This is far from the first time the Kardashians have been accused of insensitivity. Many fans are wondering if they’ll ever get the message.