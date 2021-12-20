Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Toned Abs And Curly Hair Amid Tristan Thompson Breakup

In the wake of a cheating scandal, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have ended their relationship, but the Kardashian sister took to Instagram to show the world that she is doing fine, with an emphasis on the fine. Donning new curly blonde locks and a ripped six-pack of abs she had apparently been hiding, she looks to be more empowered and driven than she ever has before. Sometimes we need something bad to happen to us to bring out more of the good and remind us just how blessed we truly are.

You Can’t Keep A Kardashian Down

As reported by us, Thompson was reported to have cheated on Kardashian multiple times, with it all coming to a head when he was accused of fathering a child with personal trainer Maralee Nichols. While most people would use that loss as a chance to spiral or to feel bad for themselves, Kardashian clearly is not subscribing to that belief system.

Rather than lock herself away or dwell on her betrayal, she is doing what Kardashians do best and she is glowing up to show the world that it takes a lot more than a little heartbreak to break her. Honestly, she is almost unrecognizable in these pics, evoking a very Beyonce-like energy as she poses with her head held high. Scroll right on the post for more photos.

Khloe of House Abs

This breakup is on the heels of all her other breakups. Khloe isn’t the luckiest Kardashian when it comes to love, but judging from her recent slide show and video above, she is in the process of a Pokemon-style evolution, as we speak. She is definitely feeling herself and that confidence comes across in the set. Rocking long locks of wavy golden hair and bronzed skin, Kardashian also subtlety lifts her shirt in the video above to reveal a Spartan-like physique, which has left social media reeling.

Truth is, sometimes we all need a breakup to help us mature and grow personally and spiritually. Also, in this case, a breakup can make you physically more appealing because you are no longer being held down by someone who isn’t holding your best interest in mind.

