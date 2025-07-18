Khloé Kardashian Claims She Has Stopped Photoshopping Her Pictures

Following decades of noticeable Photoshopping, Khloé Kardashian has a different mindset when it comes to her online appearance.

During the latest episode of her Khloé In Wonderland podcast, The Kardashians star spoke about how she “wouldn’t date post a photo without heavily Photoshopping while addressing rumors she edits her photos.

“I don’t [anymore],” she pointed out. “But there was a time that I definitely did. There was a time that I was around some people that would make me feel like I needed to. I also think it was the era, too. I felt like a lot of people were Photoshopping or heavily Photoshopping more than they do now.”

Khloé also said, “I do feel like there was a time that we all just got consumed in this filter lifestyle and we couldn’t see ourselves without filter. And there’s definitely days that I’m like, ‘Ugh, I need a filter.’ Don’t feel good about myself. But I’m on video. And I do like myself better in video than stills.”

The reality TV star then stated that she doesn’t think she’s the “most photogenic,” she takes 500 to get the one pic she likes. “That’s okay. I’m allowed to do that,” she declared. “But I will say there was a time that I heavily photoshopped.”

Khloé Kardashian Says Some of the Photoshop Edits Made Her Look Like A ‘Cartoon Character’

Elsewhere in the conversation, Khloé Kardashian said some of the Photoshop edits made her look like a cartoon character.

“It’s humiliating that I thought that was even a version of myself,” she pointed out. “I feel bad that I thought I needed to look like that. But I was around people who were all doing that. And if they took my photo, they would make me look that way before giving it to me. And then I would think that’s how I looked.”

She went on to share, “And if I got paparazzied, I’d be like, ‘I don’t look like that. I look like this photo.’ And I really had to reprogram my mind to think, ‘Okay, we have to lay off the filters.’ This isn’t real. That’s not how I look. And I don’t want to look like that.”

Khloé further declared, “It was a strange time.”

In regards to how she captures a good photo for social media, Khloé added, “I like to have good lighting. I definitely have more controlled photos, like good lighting, and I might have a bunch to get the ones I like. But I don’t have to Photoshop every photo.”