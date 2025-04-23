Khloé Kardashian Announces New Reality TV Show on Hulu

Look out, world, the Kardashian TV franchise is expanding, with Khloé Kardashian announcing a new Hulu show.

While appearing on a panel at Hulu’s Get Real house on Tuesday, Khloé shared details about the upcoming show.

“It’s very exciting, very new, very exciting,” she said. “We’re excited to continue developing.”

Khloé previously had her own TV show, Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian. She stated that the new show will focus on the Kardashian-Jenners’ friends and neighbors in their gated Calabasas, California, community.

‘We all want to know what’s happening behind the gates of Calabasas,” Disney reality TV chief, Rob Mills, explained while on the Get Real panel. “Who are all these people in the extended lives of the Kardashians. So, we’re developing a show that we’re actually, at least for now, calling Calabasas Behind the Gates.“

However, Khloé did not reveal if her famous family, including momager Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner, would be involved in the new show. Kourtney’s ex, Scott Disick, was also at the Get Real event. However, he remained tight-lipped about his own role in the series.

Khloé Kardashian Said She Hoped Her Brother Rob Would Join Her Family’s Hit TV Show, ‘The Kardashians’

Meanwhile, Khloé Kardashian spoke about wanting her little brother, Rob, to join her family on the hit reality TV show, The Kardashians.

“I really do,” she said. “I always have faith and confidence in Rob.”

Khloé further confirmed that if Rob doesn’t make a reality TV comeback, he and the rest of the family will get paid equally.

Khloé then stated during the Get Real event that the family can remove any footage they don’t like from their reality TV show. “But it’s more vanity things that we would cut,” she pointed out.

The youngest Kardashian sister previously noted that her older sister, Kourtney, was most likely the one who would take advantage of that option.

“It’s more because she’ll say, ‘I say ‘like’ too many times, so remove this word,'” she explained during her Apr. 16 appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast. “It’s more that regard.”

She went on to add, “It’s not really because of story – not storylines, because they’re following us – but it’s not about a story concept. It’s more verbiage.”