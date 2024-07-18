Khloé Kardashian Admits Multiple People Have Told Her She Needs Therapy

Although she claimed she was “not struggling,” Khloé Kardashian was advised by multiple people to seek therapy.

During the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kim shared with Khloé that she was heading back to therapy. Kim also stated that her younger sister should be on “this journey” with her.

Therapy was mentioned again later in the episode, with Khloé Kardashian chatting with her friend Malika Haqq about her 40th birthday. “We do have to celebrate your birthday really big,” Malika said. “Should we do an Eat Pray Love for your birthday?”

Haqq was referencing Elizabeth Gilbert’s famous soul-searching memoir. “No,” Khloé quickly stated. She also called the idea a “disaster.”

“It’s indirect therapy,” Malika then explained. “It’s like the kind of therapy you want to do.”

When asked by the reality TV star if she thought she needed therapy, Malika told Khloé “a hundred percent.”

Shocked by Malika’s comment, Khloé told her friend about the conversation she and Kim had about therapy. “You should listen to your sister,” Malika responded.

“I’ve done therapy,” Khloé Kardashian pointed out. “I’ve gone to like, three or four different therapists.”

Khloé Kardashian Sought Therapy Before Welcoming Her Second Child Tatum

While continuing her chat with Malika about therapy, Khloé Kardashian revealed that she sought therapy before welcoming her second Tatum in Aug. 2022.

The Kardashians star shares Tatum and daughter True with her ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

“I’ve never connected,” Khloé Kardashian explained about her therapy experience. “ I’m like, ‘I just told you my whole life story. Every dark demonic thing and you’re just gonna be like, ‘Okay.’ I never got any guidance.”

Noting Khloé may have just had the wrong therapist, Malika said, “Then she’s definitely not the person for you.”

However, Khloé admitted, “So far, every therapist I’ve seen has done that.”

In a confessional, Khloé Kardashian stated one therapist told her she didn’t need therapy. “Because I process things so matter-of-fact,” she explained. “I don’t know. It was a strange encounter.”

Khloé then recalled how she approached ex-husband Lamar Odom’s drug addiction and cheating scandal. “My husband, I found him at a drug den in a motel and, like, I was saying something, but [my therapist asked], ‘So do you get upset?’”

The reality TV star also pointed out that because she was calm and not upset, the therapist told her, “I don’t really think you need me.“

“I was like, ‘What? Is she firing me?’” Khloé said with confusion. “I think I got broken up with by a therapist.”

Malika advised, “You’ve gone through several traumatic events and you need someone to help you find your exit. It’s not that you need someone to tell you how to be Khloé. You need someone to tell you how to see your way out.”

Khloé added in the confessional, “I’m sure I need therapy. I just don’t think I’m struggling, and I’m like, ‘I can’t find my way. I need a therapist.’ I’m like, ‘Okay, yeah, I’ll try therapy.’”