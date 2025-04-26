Virginia Giuffre, Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein Abuse Accuser, Dies by Suicide at 41

Virginia Giuffre, who accused the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Andrew of sexual abuse, has died by suicide.

Giuffre passed away on Thursday, April 24, in Neergabby, Australia, where she had lived for the past several years, according to her family, per Reuters.

“Virginia was a fierce warrior in the fight against sexual abuse and sex trafficking. She was the light that lifted so many survivors,” her family said in the statement. “Despite all the adversity she faced in her life, she shone so bright. She will be missed beyond measure.”

Giuffre was 41.

Western Australia police reported receiving a call late Friday night regarding the death of a 41-year-old woman at a home in Neergabby, a rural area on the outskirts of Perth. Although first aid was administered, efforts to save her were unsuccessful. Authorities stated that no foul play is suspected in the incident.

Giuffre was among the first to advocate for Epstein’s criminal prosecution, a reckoning he ultimately faced. In July 2019, Epstein was charged with sex trafficking. Just weeks later, authorities reported that he died by suicide while in custody at New York’s Metropolitan Correctional Center.

Meanwhile, Epstein’s death remains controversial. Many claim he was murdered to prevent exposing wealthy clients allegedly linked to the abuse of underage girls on his private island.

In 2024, a group of victims sued the FBI, claiming it failed to properly investigate Epstein.

Virginia Giuffre Reached a Settlement with Prince Andrew in 2022

In 2022, Giuffre settled a lawsuit where she accused Prince Andrew of sexually abusing her as a teenager. The alleged incidents took place at Jeffrey Epstein’s New York mansion and on his private Caribbean island, Little St. James.

The accusations against Jeffrey Epstein have led to numerous lawsuits and legal cases. This includes the high-profile conviction of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell. Maxwell, Epstein’s former girlfriend, was found guilty of aiding him in the sexual abuse of underage girls through sex trafficking. She is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence in Florida.

“Virginia Giuffre was much more than a client to me, she was a dear friend. Virginia was fearless, and her courage pushed me to fight harder,” Sigrid McCawley, Giuffre’s attorney, said in a statement per Fox News. “Virginia’s sunny strength was contagious, and her smile spread hope to so many. She lifted us all to be better, and so we must be better. The world has lost a light that shone bright. Rest in peace, my sweet angel.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline​. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.