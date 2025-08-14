kfc-brings-back-major-side-item

When it comes to fried chicken, nothing pairs better than a side of seasoned potato perfection—and KFC knows exactly how to keep their fans happily indulging.

Potato wedges have returned to the beloved fried chicken fast food joint after being off the menu for five years. On Monday, KFC took to social media to share the good news with a heavy side of sass.

“HERE, DAMN,” they wrote alongside an image of a single delicious wedge.

“You asked (a lot), and we listened. Wedges are back,” the fast food chain added in another tweet.

After being replaced by Secret Recipe Fries in 2020, the fan-favorite side is making a comeback. However, Secret Recipe Fries aren’t going anywhere, KFC assured fans in a press release. Now, you can have the best of both worlds.

Go on and loosen your belt: Potato Wedges will be available nationwide beginning Monday, August 18. Customers can savor KFC’s crispy wedges on their own, swap any side for wedges, or indulge in the new Wings & Wedges Combo. This six-piece combo also includes perfectly paired wedges and a medium drink to eat your way to fried nirvana.

“Wedge-lovers, we heard you—and we agree it’s been five long years without wedges. But the wait is over,” Catherine Tan-Gillespie, President, KFC U.S, said in the press release. “This isn’t just a nostalgic nod. It’s an example of how we’re turning feedback into action as we chart our Kentucky Fried Comeback, a bold, brand-wide rally to give people more reasons to fall in love with us all over again.”

Fast Food Fans Demand KFC Bring Back Even More Menu Items

However, despite the fanfare, fans still weren’t satisfied. KFC’s big announcement was met with hungry fans wanting even more items brought back.

“Bring back the original hot wings,” one fried chicken fan demanded. “Now time for the popcorn chicken,” a second KFC lover insisted.

Meaneikhle, a third fast food aficionado gave a laundry list of requests.

“Give us back the original snackers! Fluffy seeded rolls. Pepper mayonnaise. The original hot sauce recipe. Chicken littles suck. Bring back the good stuff, stop being cheap,” the foodie declared.

That said, the potato wedges aren’t the only delectable menu item making a gut-busting return.

KFC’s Hot & Spicy Wings are also back on the menu starting August 18. Marinated in spice and double-breaded, these fan favorites were last seen in 2023.