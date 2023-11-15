Kevin Turen, ‘Euphoria’ and ‘The Idol’ Producer, Dead at 44

Kevin Turen, known for his work on Euphoria and The Idol, has died, as confirmed by his father.

As reported by ET, Kevin Turen has died at 44. The producer’s father, Edward Turen, confirmed he died suddenly over the weekend. No further details surrounding Turen’s death have been released.

Alongside his work on HBO, Turen worked on slasher films Pearl and MaXXXine with Mia Goth. He also produced the Oscar-nominated film Pieces of a Woman and the film The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

Friends And Family Remember Kevin Turen

Turen was born in New York City in 1979 and studied cinema at Columbia University. After his studies, he moved to the opposite coast to pursue a production career in Los Angeles.

Edward Turen told Deadline, “Kevin was so incredibly special, this world is going to be less without him.”

The Weeknd, singer and star of Turen’s The Idol, took to Instagram to pay tribute to the late producer.

The Weeknd uploaded a selfie with Turen on his Instagram story. The singer captioned the image with a red heart emoji and text reading, “big guy”

Instagram

Turen is survived by his wife, Evelina, and two sons, Jack and James. The 44-year-old producer’s death follows the passing of Angus Cloud, an up-and-coming Euphoria actor. Cloud, who portrayed Fezco “Fez” O’Neill in the series, died of an apparent overdose.

As reported by The New York Post, HBO announced that the third season of Euphoria had been pushed back to 2025 in early November. The network attributed the delay to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike and the Writers Guild of America strike. The WGA strike ended this past September.

It is unclear if Euphoria will continue after Angus Cloud and Kevin Turen’s deaths. Following the tragedies, many Euphoria fans believe the show should be canceled altogether.