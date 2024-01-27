Kevin James Calls Viral ‘King of Queens’ Meme ‘So Dumb’

Although his The King of Queens meme continues to be a key contender among Internet jokes and responses, Kevin James has some thoughts on the viral moment.

During his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon earlier this week, James spoke about The King of Queens moment. The show ran from 1998 to 2007. “When you first get a sitcom, you just listen to anybody,” James explained. “You’re just so happy to be there.”

Kevin James then explained that the photographer had asked him to do goofy things during that photoshoot. He then referenced the famous sleepish grin and shrugged shoulders pose. “He was like, ‘Smile. Now like you’re sexy,’” James recalled. “‘Now like you’re shy, but now you’re kind of…’ And I got into this position where I’m like, ‘What the hell am I doing?’”

James admitted to making attempts to get the photo deleted. “I said, ‘Well, please bury that one,’” the actor explained. “And he goes, ‘Yeah, no worries. That one won’t come back.”

However, 25 years after the photo shoot, the image somehow surfaced on the Internet and became an ultimate meme. “it’s so, so dumb,” Kevin James declared about the snapshot.

Leah Remini Recently Praised the Meme of TV Husband Kevin James

In Sept. 2023, Leah Remini had nothing but praise for the hilariously viral King of Queens meme of her TV husband Kevin James.

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Remini shared her reaction to the meme as well as other The King of Queens memes. “I wanted to let you all know I’m seeing all of The King of Queen’s memes and tweets and I absolutely love them,” Remini declared. “Thank you for 25 years of amazing memories!”

I wanted to let you all know I'm seeing all of The King of Queens memes and tweets and I absolutely love them.



Thank you for 25 years of amazing memories! — Leah Remini (@LeahRemini) September 26, 2023

Remini also shared a special tribute to The King of Queens, referring to it as the “truly special show.”

“As soon as production started on season one, I knew I was home,” she wrote. “And I am blessed to say I was part of a truly special show that went on for nine seasons and 207 episodes and still lives on successfully in syndication.”

Remini then reflected on the comments she had seen about the show’s impact on viewers. “I want to let you all know that I see the comments where you say that you fall asleep every night to The King of Queens,” she wrote. “That it got you through a rough day and tough times in your life. That you laughed for the first time in your day watching us, or that you watch several episodes a day, or that you and your family bond over watching the episodes in syndication.”