Kesha Reaches out After Another Singer Says She Has ‘No Control’ of Her Life and Career

Singer superstar Kesha reached out to another singer who said she has no control of her life, career, and music.

Kim Petras, the German pop singer, hit X on the night of January 20 to vent her frustrations and publicly take back the reins of her career. She made numerous posts to inform her fans of her latest decisions and to expose how poorly her label has been treating her.

After her venting, Kesha spoke up about the “tragedy.”

“I’m tired of having no control over my own life or career. I want to continue to self fund and self curate my own music. This is why I have formally requested to be dropped by [Republic Records],” she announced on X.

Kim Petras has millions of listeners on Spotify alone, although only has a few hundred thousand followers on X.

Kesha reached out in response to the singer’s plight.

Kesha Sheds Light On The “Tragedy” That Affects Many Woman Singers

The “Timber” singer replied to Kim’s post.

She wrote, “I spent many years fighting for the rights to myself. Watching another woman realize that the ‘golden cage’ is still a cage isn’t a victory—it’s a tragedy we have to stop repeating. Freedom isn’t a privilege; it’s a birthright. I hear you, I’m sorry Kim.”

Kim appreciated the message and support, shared through the response of a love heart.

Kim Petras shared many other details before publicly announcing wanting to leave Republic Records.

“My album has been done for 6 months but my record label has refused to give me a release date or pay my collaborator’s for the work they’ve done,” she wrote. “Oh ya I also filmed and self funded a music video over 2 months ago for my next single that they also wouldn’t give me a release date for.”

“I won a grammy 2 years ago…….. the music is TEA. Still no support . If it’s not a tiktok trend or 80s revival queerbaiting shit these labels have no interest in supporting.”

Her fans have come forward to support her. I don’t think she needs her suffocating label anymore.