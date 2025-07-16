kendall-jenner-poses-poolside-while-in-the-desert

Kendall Jenner turned up the heat under the strawberry moon, rocking a barely-there bikini that screamed summer vibes.

Videos by Suggest

The 29-year-old recently served effortless allure in an Instagram photo dump, sharing a series of desert-chic snaps while lounging poolside and basking in nature’s glow.

Lounging on a dreamy outdoor bed draped in crisp white towels and lush green velvet pillows, the reality star served pure summer seduction. Rocking a sleek chocolate-brown bikini from Tropic of C, she flaunted her toned legs and sculpted abs effortlessly. With a straw sunhat shielding her face, she let the sultry vibes do all the talking.

Jenner wore a simple triangle top with thin straps and a V-back, paired with low-rise bottoms with side ties and minimal coverage.

According to InStyle, the founder of 818 Tequila captured these photos at the Amangiri resort in Canyon Point, Utah, to witness the rare Strawberry Moon—a celestial event that occurs only once every 20 years. Jenner’s espresso bikini was the perfect blend of bold and smooth, mirroring the sultry dusk hues of Amangiri’s desert backdrop.

The Bikini Brand Also Shared Snaps of Kendall Jenner

Tropic of C also shared a close-up of Jenner showing her clear skin, freckles, and rosy cheeks while modeling the two-piece. “Chic vacation style done right by @kendalljenner. Our fave universo in black & espresso are back in stock,” the brand wrote alongside the three snaps.

Jenner also shared a photo of the strawberry moon rising over the canyon, explaining her captioning the photo dump simply, “strawberry moon”. Another image showed her sitting by the pool with mountains in the background, adjusting her bikini top.

Image via Instagram / Kendall Jenner

The later slides shifted to an evening theme, starting with a clip of the full moon lighting up the canyon. This was followed by a shot of Jenner leaning out of a window, her wavy brunette hair blowing in the wind. She was wearing an olive green yoga sports bra.

Meanwhile, InStyle reports that the Kardashians often visit the luxury Amangiri resort in Canyon Point, Utah. Kim celebrated her birthday there in 2017, and Kourtney and Travis Barker conceived their son, Rocky Thirteen, at the resort.