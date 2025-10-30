Kendall Jenner Reveals How Caitlyn Jenner’s ‘Different Views’ Have Impacted Their Relationship

Kendall Jenner has admitted that Caitlyn Jenner’s “different views” have impacted their father-daughter relationship over the years.

During the latest episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, Kris Jenner invited her ex to their old home to say goodbye as she prepares to put the property up for sale.

“About an hour ago, I called Caitlyn,” Kris said to the cameras. “And I said, ‘What are you doing?’ Of course, she said, ‘I’m eating dinner and watching Fox News.’ I said, ‘Of course you are.'”

While she and her sister, Kylie Jenner, were happy for the mini family reunion, Kendall used the moment to make a rare comment about her relationship with Caitlyn.

“I definitely wasn’t expecting my dad to be there, just knowing the relationship my mom has with my dad,” Kendall explained. “Not that it is bad, it is just distant. I don’t know if my parents will ever be best friends again, but this is definitely a great first step.”

She then reflected on her own status with Caitlyn. “I have to compartmentalize my relationship with my dad in a way. Because I love her and she is my dad. We have a good relationship but sometimes I get frustrated with her with certain things.”

“We just have completely different views on things,” Kendall pointed out. “But other than that, I always want to include her. I know she doesn’t have a lot outside of her family, and I know she gets lonely.”

Caitlyn Jenner Appeared on ‘The Kardashians’ For the First Time in Years

Caitlyn Jenner’s appearance on the latest episode of The Kardashians marks the first time she has been on the reality TV show in years.

The former athlete continues to have an up-and-down relationship with her ex-wife and stepdaughters, Khloé Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, and Kourtney Kardashian, as well as stepson Rob Kardashian.

Also, during the episode, Kim spoke about how her own relationship with Caitlyn has evolved. “I got so many text messages saying, ‘Doesn’t that hurt your feelings what your stepdad says about you?’ she said. “It honestly doesn’t. I had such a great stepdad who raised me, so none of those things that are said — even if twisted — are going to make me think differently of the life I had.”

Caitlyn and Kris, who were married for 20 years, called it quits in 2013. Caitlyn came out as transgender in 2015.