Kendall Jenner Addresses Rumors About Her Sexuality: ‘It’s Very Mean’

Model and reality TV personality Kendall Jenner is setting the record straight about her sexuality. During a Jan. 9 appearance on the In Your Dreams podcast, Jenner finally put those pesky online rumors to bed.

Videos by Suggest

“Then there’s the whole side of the internet that thinks I’m a lesbian,” the 30-year-old explained to host Owen Thiele.

“You want to know what really bothers me? How mean people are about it,” Jenner added. “It’s not with, like, a welcoming arm of like, ‘Hey, if you were, yes, come join.’ It’s not kind. It’s very mean; very like, ‘What the f— are you doing?'”

Kendall Jenner addressed rumors about her sexuality during a recent guest appearance on the ‘In Your Dreams’ podcast. (Image via YouTube / ‘In Your Dreams’

Jenner added that while she doesn’t identify as gay, she’d have no problem coming out if she did.

“I understand that coming out is not an easy thing for anybody, if not most people,” the reality personality lectured. “And I’m not saying that’s an easy thing, but knowing, and I can speak for myself here, and knowing myself, I think at this point in my life I’d be out if I was. I’m not saying it’s an easy thing. I’m just saying that knowing me and knowing how I would want to live my life, I would be. I’d have no problem being that.”

“I think that there’s this whole narrative that I’m hiding this thing … I’ve seen really f— up things that are like, ‘It’s bad for business,’ and I’m like, ‘What? How?’ I don’t understand it,” the Kardashians star added.

However, if you’re a ready and willing lady… she’s saying there’s still a chance…

“All’s to say, as of today, I am not,” the runway model concluded. “I don’t think I will be, but I’m not closing doors to experiences in life.”

Kendall Jenner Also Pushed Back on Cosmetic Surgery Allegations

Later in the interview, Jenner also tackled the whispers that she’s undergone a total cosmetic overhaul.

“When a person on the internet wants to believe something, there’s no convincing them otherwise. I’m not going to sit here and convince anyone that I haven’t had — there’s a whole world on the internet that thinks I’ve had full facial reconstruction,” she told Thiele.

“I’ve never had any plastic surgery on my face. I’ve never had any work done,” she insisted.

However, many onlookers pushed back on Kendall Jenner’s claims that she’s never had any cosmetic work done.

“It’s 2026 and Kendall still lying about her plastic surgery and fillers,” one top comment read on the podcast’s YouTube post. “Babe, just be truthful or don’t say nothing. Everyone has eyes and it’s not a shame if u did anything to ur face, stop.”

“The conversation about getting work done. Kendall, I love you, but okay, sweetie,” another comment read.

That some, some fans pushed back, supporting Jenner. “She honestly just looks like an older version of herself,” one fan insisted.