kelly-ripa-reacts-to-daughter-lola-consuelos-sharing-topless-bikini-photo-on-social-media

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos‘ daughter, Lola, took “going topless” to a whole new level in a recent Instagram slideshow. She did so by… well… going topless and showing off her young, supple bronzed body.

In the image, Lola reclined face-down on a sofa, having removed her olive green bandeau bikini top. The 23-year-old styled her look with a vibrant printed bandana, dangling blue and yellow earrings, and dark brown sunglasses.

“Is this demure?”, she wrote alongside the series of snaps which included the topless pic. “It’s very mindful, ”Rippa added, riffing on the popular viral phrase.

In a not-at-all-calculated moment, Kelly Ripa responds to a topless pic of her daughter with a viral phrase. (Images via Instagram / Lola Consuelos)

The Meaning Behind Kelly Ripa’s Response to Her Daughter’s Topless Pic

Of course, Ripa’s response to her daughter’s sultry topless snap is riffing off a viral sensation from earlier this month.

TikToker Jools Lebron’s viral video showcasing her “very demure, very mindful” workplace-friendly makeup and clothing style has ignited a marketing trend among brands eager to capitalize on the “demure” buzzword.

Since its release on August 5, the video, where Lebron models her refined eyeliner and face-framing braids, has garnered over 47 million views.

The creator, a trans woman, shared a video earlier this month reflecting on her journey from a random TikTok poster to a viral celebrity. She revealed thanks to the video’s success, she can now fund the rest of her transition.

LeBron has already partnered with several brands, showcasing Lyft with a playful ride and collaborating with drink company Synergy for a “diva taste test.”

Meanwhile, Lola also shared a second photo of herself lounging on the couch, sporting her green swimsuit top. She also included a stunning sunset snapshot and an image of an off-road golf cart parked on a beach adorned with palm trees.

Notably, the back of the cart featured a blue T-shirt hanging from its utility box, emblazoned with the word “sex” in bold red letters. #Meow

Of course, in 1995, Ripa met her co-star Mark Consuelos on the set of All My Children. The couple eloped on May 1, 1996, and together they have three children: Michael Joseph, born on June 2, 1997; Lola Grace, born on June 16, 2001; and Joaquin Antonio, born on February 24, 2003.