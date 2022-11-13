Watch Kelly Ripa React To Finding Out Her Son Is One Of People’s ‘Sexiest Men Alive’

The internet has been busy discussing People’s latest Sexiest Man Alive, Chris Evans, but Kelly Ripa is focused on another guy on the magazine’s list: her son Michael Consuelos.

Michael Consuelos Is One Of ‘Gen Next Sexiest Men’

During a recent episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, Ripa and her co-host, Ryan Seacrest, flipped through the latest issue. They discussed Evans’ new title of Sexiest Man Alive, and then Seacrest brought up another man that was listed in the magazine.

“I see this page, ‘Gen Next,’” he started. “Then I stumbled across this.” He held up the magazine to show a photo of Ripa’s son Michael posing shirtless with a blazer on. Next to his picture is a smaller photo of his dad, actor Mark Consuelos, at 24 years old.

Kelly Ripa’s Reaction: ‘Are You Kidding Me?”

“Michael is one of the sexiest people alive,” Seacrest marveled. Ripa was equally stunned. “Are you kidding me? Give me this,” she said, snatching the magazine away from her co-host and putting on her glasses to study the photo.

Seacrest joked, “Now, he’s taking after his father, there’s no shirt.” Ripa was still reading the magazine; apparently, Michael didn’t clue his family in on the fact that he would be featured in the magazine.

“You would think he would tell us,” she said, still reading the magazine piece about her son. “So we could pick up a couple of copies for the grandparents.” Seacrest continued to joke about the fact that Michael was wearing a blazer and no shirt until Ripa was done reading.

Ripa Jokes ‘I Always Found His Father To Be Sexy’

“What’d you find?” he asked Ripa. She replied, “First of all, it’s funny, I forget they look alike until I see photos of them like that,” pointing to the side-by-side shots of her husband and son. She and Seacrest continued to joke about the magazine article.

“‘Michael respects his father’s work ethic,’” she read aloud, then looked confused. “He worked one day last week.” Then, she addressed Michael, saying, “I always considered you just, like, a handsome, lovely fellow; conscientious, hard-working, diligent, respectful. I had no idea you were considered sexy.”

Seacrest said, “Something to be proud of.” Ripa responded with another joke: “Well, I always found his father to be sexy.” She and Consuelos have been married since 1996 and share three children: Michael, Lola, and Joaquin. Based on Michael’s spot on People’s Sexiest Men Alive list, it looks like the up-and-coming actor is set to follow in his father’s footsteps.

