Why Kelly Ripa Missed Recent Episodes Of ‘Live! With Kelly And Ryan’ 

Fans of Live! With Kelly and Ryan have been missing co-host Kelly Ripa for the last few days, and some have wondered why she took time off from the morning show she hosts with Ryan Seacrest. Never fear: Ripa was taking a well-deserved vacation.

Ripa’s Dreamy Paris Vacation

Seacrest was the first to announce to fans that Ripa wouldn’t be appearing on Live! For a few days. Instead, Ali Wentworth would be filling in and taking on the co-hosting duties. So, where was Ripa?

Paris! The morning show host took a dream vacation to the City of Love with her husband, Mark Consuelos. Ripa took to Instagram to show off snaps from her Parisian trip, from pictures of delicious meals to cute selfies of her and Consuelos.

“Scenes from a weekend in Paris celebration,” Ripa captioned her Instagram story. The couple had a big night out, visiting a cabaret show at the famous Paradis Latin Cabaret on Paris’ Left Bank.

Ripa is obviously still thinking about her French vacation; she recently posted a picture of a cup of coffee to her Story with the caption, “oh how I miss you Paris.” The TV host is already back in the States, but her stay in Paris isn’t the only time she’s taken off from Live! With Kelly and Ryan.

Her New Game Show Hosting Gig

Ripa recently announced that, while on a break from the show, she was actually filming for a different show: Generation Gap. The game show, which Ripa will be hosting, pits family members against each other as they attempt to answer trivia questions about pop culture over the years.

The game show is actually a revival of a popular quiz show from the late 1960s. Generation Gap is being produced by Ripa’s production company, Milojo, which she runs alongside her husband.

In honor of the big news, Ripa posted a photo of herself on set, rocking a hot pink pantsuit with the caption, “Generation Gap, that’s a wrap. thanks for the magic Hollywood. Premiers July 7 at 9pm EST!!! Don’t miss it.”

While fans are excited to see Generation Gap and glad that the always-busy Ripa took some time off, dedicated viewers of Live! With Kelly and Ryan are happy to see her back at work on the morning talk show.

