Kelly Ripa Already Knows Who She Wants Her Kids To Marry

Kelly Ripa’s son Joaquin is just 18 years old, but it looks like she and Real Housewives star Lisa Rinna are already doing some matchmaking. A recent Instagram post showed the two moms plotting to get their children together.

Rinna Says ‘I Love The Last Name Consuelos’

Ripa posted a photo of herself, her husband Mark Consuelos, and Joaquin earlier this week. “I typically don’t post twice in one day, but this is a special occasion,” the morning show host captioned the shot. The trio was attending the Gaynor Gala and was dressed to the nines.

Friends and followers loved the picture of Ripa and her guys, and Rinna was one of the many who commented their thoughts. “Post away!!!!” the reality star wrote. “I love the last name Consuelos remember that I love that last name!!!!”

Ripa replied, “@lisarinna I’m working on my end!!!!” Followers quickly jumped into the conversation, adding their thoughts on a potential match between Ripa’s son and either of Rinna’s two daughters.

“Doesn’t Delilah Belle Consuelos sound AMAZING OR Amelia Gray Consuelos,” one fan joked. Another wrote, “I can’t even imagine how good-looking those children would be!”

What Do Ripa And Rinna’s Kids Do?

Delilah, 23, and Amelia, 20, are both models. The pair recently teamed up for the Versace Sisterhood campaign. Joaquin is currently attending the University of Michigan, where he competes on the wrestling team.

Fans of Ripa love getting to see how her children have grown up through her social media posts, and the recent shot of Joaquin with his parents had many pointing out how much he looks like Consuelos. “Your son looks more like Mark than Mark does!” one person laughed.

Joaquin isn’t the only Consuelos kid who favors his famous dad. The couple’s oldest son, Michael, is following in his parents’ footsteps and pursuing a career in the entertainment industry.

He recently appeared in Riverdale, playing a younger version of Consuelos for a flashback episode. Michael posted a selfie of himself and his dad on set, and his followers were stunned by how much the two looked alike. “Genetics are amazing! Twinning,” one person marveled. Another wrote, “You look just like your dad it’s insane!!!”

It looks like Ripa and Rinna have big plans for their offspring. It’s unknown if Joaquin and Michael are friends with Delilah and Amelia, but many fans—and the two mothers—are hearing wedding bells!

