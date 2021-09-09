Kelly Ripa Defends Dreamy Beach Photo In Skimpy Look

Kelly Ripa isn’t backing down as a stunning sunset beach snap of her and husband Mark Consuelos gets attention. The 50-year-old talk show queen is fresh from a gorgeous beachy shot with her 1996-married husband, one that comes as the much-loved couple makes headlines for acknowledging their “empty nest” situation.

With youngest son Michael off to college, Kelly and Mark are now solo – seemingly, the perfect opportunity to hit the beach. It wasn’t straightforward in the comments section, though, as Kelly updated for her 2.9 million Instagram followers this week.

Kelly Ripa Hits Back Over Beachy Snap

Kelly was looking her usual youthful self in a candid and happy snapshot, with hubby Mark doing the honors in selfie mode. The former sitcom star, likely makeup-free bar a little mascara, looked stunning seated on a striped deckchair and showing off her super-toned arms in a clingy, one-shouldered top, with the black upper offsetting a cute patterned sarong.

Riverdale actor Mark, also all smiles, wore a gray tee and casual blue hoodie as he caught the sunset moment.

Not one to do her captions by half, the Live! With Kelly and Ryan host wrote: “Cheese and a baguette,” even throwing in a French bread, cheese, and beachy emoji set. While multiple users told the couple they look “like teenagers,” one fan wasn’t quite prepared to send compliments.

“How is it you look 10 years younger Kelly?” they wrote with a raised-eyebrow emoji. “Must be a relaxing holiday,” they added. Mom of three Kelly, this year clapping back over allegations she only has one foot in a vacation photo, has since fired back. The bubbly blonde wrote: “If it was a filter I would look amazing. It’s just the angle and sunset light.” To emphasize her point, Kelly even shared side-by-side photos including a filtered version, telling the fan: “Spot the difference?”

July marked fans commenting on vacation snaps of Kelly and calling her out as they claimed she only had one foot. Upon returning to her $27 million NYC home and discussing the drama with husband Mark, Kelly explained that her feet were crossed, even calling her followers “weirdos.” When Mark said she might be missing a “leg,” Kelly had thoughts.

“Well obviously I’m not because there it is in the other photos,” she said. “Could it be that I just crossed one foot over the other? There’s another foot there, it’s just crossed over.”