Kelly Osbourne Shares Photo Of Ultrasound, Announces First Baby On Instagram

Kelly Osbourne revealed some happy news today on Instagram. The reality star and daughter of Sharon and rocker dad Ozzy Ozbourne is expecting a baby! This will be Sharon and Ozzy’s fourth grandchild and Kelly’s first child.

Kelly Osbourne had a rough past few years, but the mom-to-be is over the moon at the news that she’s expecting a little bundle of joy. Even now, after both her mom Sharon and dad Ozzy Osbourne contracted COVID-19, Kelly has reason to celebrate.

Kelly Osbourne’s Exciting Family News

On May 12 the former reality star posted two photos to her Instagram account featuring an ultrasound photo. In the caption, Kelly writes, “I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why… I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!”

If you zoom in a bit on the ultrasound, you can see that it was taken when Kelly was at 10 weeks, 6 days gone as of May 3, so she didn’t wait too long before sharing the exciting news with her supportive fans. Already, the congratulations are rolling in from regular fans and fellow celebrities alike. We’d also like to extend our well wishes to the expectant mother as well as her entire family. After such a dark few weeks, this is very welcome news!

