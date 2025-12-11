Kelly Osbourne Debuts Dramatic Weight Loss Months After Her Father Ozzy’s Death

Less than six months after the death of her father, rock music legend Ozzy, Kelly Osbourne debuted her dramatic weight loss.

Kelly Osbourne attended a special cocktail event hosted by Rebecca Vallance at Aki London late last month. She wore a sparkly, pale-pink halter gown.

Kelly Osbourne attends a special cocktail hosted by Rebecca Vallance at Aki London on November 26, 2025, in London, England. (Photo by Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Rebecca Vallance)

It didn’t take long for social media users to criticize Kelly’s new look.

“Yikes, she is getting a little too thin just like her mom. I feel like she is more of a healthy weight when she had her purple hair,” one person wrote on X.

Another person wrote, “This is what is wrong with the world- the fact that you can plainly see she is struggling with something, but continue to put her in the spotlight. She needs help- and someone who loves her needs to intervene.”

Kelly’s mother, Sharon Osbourne, defended her weight loss by pointing out that she is still grieving the loss of her father.

“She’s lost her daddy,” Sharon said while appearing on Piers Morgan Uncensored this week. “She can’t eat right now.”

Speaking about the online critics, Sharon stated, “How many times have we been wrong about somebody because of our perception? But you and I don’t take the point where we’d spend a second — wasting a second of our lives in writing something about them.”

Sharon then said, “Going on their site, taking their time, writing. That’s a lot of effort that goes into that.”

Kelly Osbourne Slams Body-Shaming Critics

Following weeks of body-shaming criticism, Kelly Osbourne made her feelings known.

“To the people who keep thinking they’re being funny and mean by writing comments like, ‘Are you ill’ or ‘Get off Ozempic,’ or ‘You don’t look right,'” she said. “My dad just died, and I’m doing the best that I can, and he only thing I have to live for right now is my family.”

Kelly further stated, “I choose to share my content with you and share the happy side of my life, not the miserable side of my life.”

She then told her critics to “f— off.”

In an Instagram Stories post, Kelly shared messages that critics have sent her. “All you’ve achieved is being a bully,” she stated. “It’s sick. You’re mentally ill.”

“For example, you say that I look ill,” she pointed out. “Well, I am ill right now. My life is completely flipped upside down. I don’t understand why people expect me to bounce back and look like everything is just fine in my life when it’s not.”

Her father passed away in July at the age of 76.