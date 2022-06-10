Kelly Clarkson Opens Up About What Helped Her Get Through Her Divorce

Divorces are never easy, but Kelly Clarkson recently shared the thing that helped her get through her messy split from her ex, Brandon Blackstock. The two called it quits in 2020, but Clarkson shared that she had plenty of people to lean on as she got through the divorce.

Clarkson And The Chicks Discuss Divorce

During a new episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the singer sat down with The Chicks to discuss their upcoming tour and their 2020 album Gaslighter. The musicians talked about writing personal songs, which in turn led to the group discussing their romantic relationships.

Clarkson kicked off the conversation by sharing what got her through her divorce: her friends. “We all went through divorces,” she said. “How did you each find strength? And not just music—I think it’s therapeutic—but, like, your female friendships? I feel like that has really helped me.”

Martie Maguire shared that when she split from her husband in 1999, she was worried that people would judge her for getting a divorce. “I was feeling like everybody was gonna judge me because I thought I was first getting the divorce,” she shared. That changed when Natalie Maines revealed that she was also getting a divorce.

“I remember when you first came down in the studio in Nashville and said, ‘Guys, I just want to tell you I’m getting a divorce,’” Maguire laughed. “I remember thinking, ‘Well, I’m getting a divorce. Now she says she’s getting a divorce. Now I can’t say I’m getting a divorce.’”

The Chicks’ Relationships

“We were divorce buddies,” Maines joked. After her divorce from her first husband, Maines married actor Adrian Pasdar. The couple split in 2017, and many of the songs on Gaslighter were inspired by the breakup of their relationship.

Maguire also remarried after her 1999 divorce, tying the knot with teacher and actor Gareth Maguire. The couple split in 2013. Her sister and fellow Chicks member has also had her share of romantic heartache. She divorced her country singer husband, Charlie Robinson, in 2008, but has since found love with husband Martin Strayer.

Clarkson’s Split From Brandon Blackstock

Clarkson’s divorce from Blackstock has gotten increasingly messy as the two attempt to hammer out custody and financial arrangements. However, the pop star has said that her friends have helped her get through the tough times.

While appearing on the Today show shortly after the split, Clarkson said, “I’ve been talking to friends that have been through a divorce. I don’t know how people go through that without having some kind of outlet because it is the worst thing ever for everyone involved.” Despite the ups and downs of each singer’s romantic life, it seems like Clarkson and The Chicks are happier now, thanks to the love and support of their friends.

