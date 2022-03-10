Guns, Covid Vaccines, And $1.3 Million. Inside Kelly Clarkson’s Wild Divorce Settlement

Kelly Clarkson can finally relax. Her glacial divorce from Brandon Blackstock has come to an end. This is a long time coming, and the settlement is pretty wild. Here’s what they got.

They Spent Years In Court

In June 2020, Clarkson filed for divorce. What followed over the next 20 plus months was messy even by Hollywood standards. Blackstock wouldn’t budge on anything. Clarkson was granted primary custody, so he fought for six figures in spousal support. Misinformation abounded at this time, with one tabloid even claiming Blackstock had won full custody of the pair’s children, but that never happened.

When that approach didn’t work out, Blackstock refused to leave their Montana ranch. This was a saga, with one ruling claiming he must leave, only for Blackstock to brazenly stick around. A judge eventually decided to award Blackstock 5.12% of the ranch, which amounts to about $908,800. It looks like the dust has completely settled, which is best for everyone involved.

First, The Cash

Unfortunately for Clarkson, she’ll have to open up her checkbook big time to get Blackstock away from her. She needs to pay him a one-time, tax-free settlement of $1,326,161. On top of that, she’s going to pay him $45,601 per month to help take care of the children. This is far less money than he requested, but still, it can’t feel good to fork over a full college tuition every month.

On top of this monthly payment, Clarkson is also on the hook for airfare. Until her children are vaccinated against COVID-19, Clarkson will pay to have them fly first class to visit Blackstock in Montana. This adds up to a whopping $50,000. The kids have to be vaccinated in order to cross state lines from California to Montana. One can’t help but wonder how much money could have been saved had the two kids gotten vaccinated months ago.

What About The Ranch?

The fate of the ranch is finally settled. Blackstock will continue to live there through June and will have to pay Clarkson $2000 a month during that time. Clarkson was granted ownership of their properties in Montana and another home in Toluca Lake, CA. Clarkson and Blackstock are still co-owners of their Tennessee property, the contents of which will be sold at auction, so it looks like the building will have to go up too.

Now The Wackier Items

Once you get into the gritty details of this divorce, it’s easy to see why it took so long to reach an agreement. Clarkson was awarded all guns in the marriage. Not only that, but she gets to keep hunting vehicles like a Can-Am 4-wheeler and a bush hog. One wouldn’t expect Clarkson to be super into hunting, but here we are.

The cars also went to Clarkson. She gets possession of multiple vehicles, including a pick-up truck, and a Porsche. She also takes home a flight simulator and the water heater. More important than the flight simulator however has to be the family pets, which Clarkson now owns. She also gets to keep a baby grand piano.

He’s Not Leaving Empty Handed

Blackstock leaves this divorce a richer man, On top of the child support payment and the one-time payment, Blackstock is also set to receive $115,000 per month in spousal support through January 2024. When you add it all up, Clarkson will pay Blackstock about $4 million over the next few years, and about $7.1 million in child support total until her son Remy turns 18.

It doesn’t stop there. Blackstock does get custody of some animals. He gets the cattle, livestock, horses, and stock dogs. He also gets several Fords of his own as well as some additional hunting items, but no guns. Blackstock gets to keep the ATV, a pair of diamond cufflinks, and some Patek Philippe watches.

Where Does That Leave Everything?

With all the ticky-tack items accounted for, Clarkson walks away with the guns, properties, and primary custody of their children. Blackstock is walking away with about $11 million over the next 13 years, some jewelry, and the cattle. Both of them get to put the marriage behind them and finally start to move on with their lives.

That $11 million price tag for Clarkson is certainly hefty, but she should be good for it. Blackstock originally wanted $150,000 per month in spousal support, so she will be saving nearly $1 million over the next two years. We also know that Blake Shelton earned around $10 million for one season of The Voice. Adding that up with a hefty check from her talk show, album sales, and potential touring, Clarkson shouldn’t have to sweat this paycheck too much.

Here’s hoping this is the last we hear about Blackstock and Clarkson. It’s been a very difficult road, but this settlement should finally bring everything to an end.

