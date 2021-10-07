Suggest

Kelly Clarkson Ex Brandon Blackstock Refusing To Leave Montana Ranch Following Ruling

A major decision regarding a Montana ranch owned by Kelly Clarkson has gone into effect, but ex-husband Brandon Blackstock has his own plans.

By Matthew Radulski
October 7, 2021
Brandon Blackstock, in a black suit, and Kelly Clarkson, in a black dress, walk together towards an awards event
(Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)

With a recent ruling awarding her ownership of a Montana ranch that had become the centerpiece of her divorce, Kelly Clarkson looked so close to peace, yet her messy split continues unabated. Brandon Blackstock refuses to leave their Montana ranch quietly, even after a judge handed ownership to Clarkson alone. Here’s what’s going on.

The Montana Ranch

Ever since Clarkson filed for divorce in June 2020, her life has flipped on its head. Blackstock has fought Clarkson every single step of the way and has not made this easy. The court nearly ordered Clarkson to pay Blackstock nearly $200,000 per month in spousal support, but a prenup got upheld. This saved her from financial ruin and prevented Blackstock from living off her to the tune of over $2 million per year.

Blackstock’s master plan was to quietly leave the managerial business and become a rancher in Montana. He no longer has any clients and moved to the home he and Clarkson once shared. The home became a sticking point, for Blackstock believed he had the right to crash there permanently.

Getting Kicked Out?

Blackstock was wrong. The court took Clarkson’s side once again. Since the prenup is being upheld, all of her earnings in the marriage are hers and hers alone. The judge specifically called out the Montana ranch, writing “The Court, therefore, rejects Respondent’s [Brandon’s] position that the Montana Ranch and other Montana properties are marital property owned 50/50 by the Parties.”

The problem now is that Blackstock is refusing to leave. Upon landing in LAX this week, he said the judge hasn’t ruled on the ranch yet. He is not correct. Whether he’s in denial or has another trick up his sleeve is anyone’s guess.

The whole affair is eerily reminiscent of a debacle involving Phil Collins. His ex-wife Orianne Cevey refused to vacate their  Miami mansion. Instead, she hunkered down with armed guards and proceeded to sell his stuff. It could take years for the legal system to untangle that mess, and perhaps that’s exactly what Blackstock is hoping for.

Prenups Are Helpful

Usually, a prenup helps to ensure a divorce doesn’t get too messy. It seems to be working for Kaley Cuoco, whose prenup is already coming up even in the early stages. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s prenup has ensured they can remain friends and not get too bogged down in financial drama. It’s a shame the same cannot be said for Clarkson.

Every step of the way, from custody to spousal support to this ranch, Blackstock has punished Clarkson in the courtroom. Even though the divorce is finalized, he’s refusing to move on. Only time will tell what he tries to pull next.

