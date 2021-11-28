Keke Palmer’s Boyfriend: What We Know About Her Relationship With Darius Jackson

Keke Palmer first caught Hollywood’s attention back in 2004 when she played Queen Latifah’s niece in Barbershop 2: Back in Business. Since then, the actress-singer has starred in many projects including True Jackson, VP and Hustlers. But even though the young starlet spends a lot of time in the spotlight, she’s kept her private life very, well, private.

Palmer hasn’t always been the type to speak publicly about her love life, however, her current boyfriend, Darius Jackson, has made several appearances on her social media accounts. So, what’s the tea on their relationship? Here’s what we can spill.

Keke Palmer Keeps Her Love Life Under Wraps

As we mentioned earlier, Palmer isn’t one to blast make-ups and break-ups to her fans. She once told Harper’s Bazaar, “I don’t really do relationship stuff online, mainly because I don’t know how I would do it without looking, like, cheesy or something, you know? Yes, I’m a hundred percent authentic, but there is stuff that I do save for family and friends.” Despite her secrecy, there have been rumors and speculations about who Palmer’s dated in the past.

The multi-talented actress has reportedly been linked to rapper Meek Mill and Brotherly Love costar Quincy Brown, but she’s never confirmed anything on her end. However, in an interview from 2012, she hinted that she was living with her partner at the time, Rodney.

She was also publicly asked out by Bachelorette star Mike Johnson on Strahan, Sara & Keke —which absolutely terrified her.

“I don’t know, it really scares me to date people in the industry. That’s number one. Number two: He asked me in front of everybody. I felt totally, like, ambushed. I felt ambushed. I felt like it was a big ol’ gag. I’ve been doped,” she said on Good Morning America.

In 2020, Palmer was spotted hanging out with Styn from Mae Seven, but it seems to have fizzled out quickly. This leads us to 2021: Palmer is as hush-hush as ever, but it looks like she’s finally met someone she really likes.

Who Is Darius Jackson?

So, who is this new guy that seems to have finally swept the TV personality off her feet? Enter Darius Jackson. Not to be confused with the Green Bay Packers running back with the same name, Jackson is a self-described actor, athlete, and analyst who works for the Bleav Podcast Network and Inspire Fitness US. Given that both Palmer and Jackson are so multi-talented, it’s no wonder they were attracted to each other.

It’s rumored that the couple met at Issa Rae and Diddy’s Memorial Day party. Palmer first appeared on Jackson’s Instagram in May 2021 when he posted a heartfelt tribute to the actress for her birthday.

Jackson has also made several appearances on Palmer’s Instagram—which is how you know it’s serious. In October 2021, she posted a video of her and her beau and wrote: “Without being too mushy because I HATEEEE THAT, it feels really nice to not be afraid to show this kind of care for someone that I don’t share the same blood with. I thought it could never happen, I can be quite guarded, but I appreciate you for being a safe space. I will always cherish what you have given me.”

Even though their relationship seems to be quite new, the duo appears to be smitten with one another and getting serious pretty fast. Of course, we’re rooting them on! They seem to be a beautiful match with a seriously successful and happy future ahead.