keith-urban-says-a-fan-once-threw-their-prosthetic-leg-onstage-while-he-was-performing

While appearing as a guest on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Keith Urban revealed one of the craziest moments he’s experienced while performing: a fan throwing their prosthetic leg onstage.

Clarkson asked the country singer if there “had ever been a crazy moment when things went awry” during a show. Urban didn’t have any trouble coming up with an answer for that one.

“I was playing a show, and this girl yells out from the audience, ‘Will you sign my leg?'” he recalled. “And I went, ‘Of course’ what a great moment. This was years, a long, long time ago. She’s out there, I say, ‘Yep come on up!'”

“Then she disappears, I couldn’t see her,” Urban continued. “Then she pops up out of the same spot and throws this prosthetic leg up on stage!”

The audience got just as much of a kick out of Urban’s response as Clarkson, who marveled, “That’s incredible!”

Urban explained that “this leg landed with a thud,” and being the dedicated performer that he is, signed the prosthetic leg. He then recalled, “and then I’m like, how do I get it back to her?”

Clarkson responded jokingly, “You should crowd surf it on the way back!”

Urban responded, “That’s kind of what I did! I gave it to the audience, and they surfed it back, and she popped it back on. It was rock and roll.”

Clarkson, who was clearly amused by the whole ordeal, said, “She’s like sign my leg! And then just threw it at you? That’s amazing. I wanna have a drink with her.”

Urban just announced his first tour in three years, which he will begin starting May 2025. The tour is called the High and Alive World Tour and will start in Alabama.