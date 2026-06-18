A Classic ’80s TV Show Is Getting Rebooted, and It’ll Be on YouTube

A fan-favorite ’80s animated show is getting a fresh reboot over on YouTube, hot on the heels of a new movie based on the franchise.

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On June 19, Mattel will unleash Masters of the Universe: Tales from Eternia for free on its Mattel Adventures YouTube channel. Instead of simply banking on nostalgia with a sequel or a gritty reboot for adults, the new series aims to introduce a whole new generation of kids to the fantasy/sci-fi adventures of He-Man and his perpetually disappointed archnemesis, Skeletor.

Mattel Studios produced Masters of the Universe: Tales from Eternia in partnership with Snipple Animation. The series will feature 20 episodes, each a brisk four minutes long, alongside the introductory character spotlight shorts that have already started dropping.

New ‘Masters of the Universe’ Show Aimed at a New Batch of Potential He-Man Fans…

However, this show isn’t just for fans who grew up on Filmation’s He-Man and the Masters of the Universe (1983-1985) and its spinoff, She-Ra: Princess of Power (1985-1987).

The new series clearly aims at a younger audience, with colorful animation and plenty of comedic bits designed to recreate the magic that got a generation of kids shouting, “I have the power!” However, no one will judge older fans for tuning in, too…

Masters of the Universe: Tales from Eternia features the voices of Aidan Reimer as He-Man, Jonah Hundert (Dark Matter) as Skeletor, Olivia Sgambelluri as Teela, and Tiffany Smith (Masters of the Universe: Revolution) as Evil-Lyn. Mike Roberts (Hot Wheels Let’s Race, Final Space, BoJack Horseman) serves as executive producer and showrunner.

The character choices and designs also seem to be influenced by the Masters of the Universe film that dropped earlier this month. The key art features characters heavily used in the movie, like villains Trap Jaw and Beast Man. Plus, the Man-At-Arms in Tales from Eternia bears a striking resemblance to Idris Elba, who played the character in the film.

(Image via Mattel)

Of course, the Masters of the Universe film is still in theaters and is a must-see for old-school fans of the franchise. Meanwhile, the first episode of Masters of the Universe: Tales from Eternia debuts on June 19, with new episodes dropping weekly through Nov. 20.