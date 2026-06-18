kiefer-sutherland-suffers-career-setback

Kiefer Sutherland recently confessed to fans that his music career isn’t quite ready to hit the road on a full-scale tour just yet.

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At least, not in the United States…

“With great disappointment, I am going to have to cancel the US leg of my tour due to very low ticket sales,” the 59-year-old Lost Boys legend wrote in a May 15 Instagram post. “I don’t think it’s fair to the people who have bought tickets, or the venues, to play to half-empty houses.”

“I look forward to touring the United States again at a more suitable time; I hope you understand,” Sutherland added, before concluding with, “Refunds will be available from point of purchase.”

Sutherland’s fans took to the comments section to show their support.

“Really appreciate your honesty and the fact that you don’t use illness as an excuse. That makes you even more likeable,” one top comment read.

Other fans offered up a possible explanation for why Sutherland, who has dedicated several years to playing country music, isn’t selling many tickets stateside.

“This is happening to so many great bands and artists. It’s not a shift in popularity; people just don’t have money and time right now for fun, and it’s very sad,” one fan speculated.

“I think most of us in the US are unfortunately having to choose between daily necessities and doing the fun things and seeing the shows we would like to. I certainly hope to see you perform one day,” another fan wrote.

Kiefer Sutherland’s Recent Touring Went Better Outside the United States

Indeed, Sutherland seemed to have a better go touring outside of the United States recently.

The announcement of the canceled tour dates follows a recent stretch of European performances in support of the 24 alum’s fourth studio album, Grey.

Kiefer Sutherland performs on stage at La Sala del Movistar Arena on May 06, 2026 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Mariano Regidor/Getty Images)



“We played our last show in Europe in Belgium last night,” the Stand By Me actor said in an Instagram video posted on May 12. “I wanted to take a moment and thank all the venues and all of the audiences, you guys were amazing. We are now playing in the U.K. for the next month.”

Sutherland had previously announced plans to tour in support of Grey, describing the album as a deeply personal project.

“To begin, I want to express how happy and excited I am to be releasing my fourth album, ‘Grey,'” he wrote on his website. “The songs were written and recorded over a two-year period from 2024 to 2026. In many ways, these songs mark a growth for me personally, as I wrote less about observations and more about personal feelings that I have been navigating in my own life.”

Sutherland’s next concert is set for July 11… in Saguenay, Québec, Canada.