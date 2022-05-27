Is Keanu Reeves Actually Winona Ryder’s Husband? The Truth About Her Love Life￼

Is Winona Ryder’s husband really Keanu Reeves? The two actors have come clean in recent years about the wedding vows they exchanged while filming in Romania, but was the marriage actually real, and did the two ever date? We take a look back at their relationship to see what’s really going on with the ’80s icons.

The Truth About Keanu Reeves And Winona Ryder’s Relationship

Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder have been starring in movies together ever since the early ’90s. Their most recent movie together is Destination Wedding, which was released in 2018. While promoting the film, the two actors finally talked about the long-lived rumors concerning a romance between the two of them.

Fans were surprised when instead of denying the rumors, Ryder announced that the two were “married.” Reeves agreed with the statement, though with the caveat, “under the eyes of God.”

So are the two actually married? Here’s the real story behind the pair’s long-running joke.

While filming 1992’s Bram Stoker’s Dracula, director Francis Ford Coppola hired an actual Romanian priest to perform in the marriage ceremony scene between Reeves and Ryder. The ceremony was performed the whole way through, Ryder explained back in 2018 to Entertainment Weekly.

“We actually got married in Dracula. No, I swear to god I think we’re married in real life,” Ryder insisted to the outlet. “In that scene, Francis [Ford Coppola] used a real Romanian priest. We shot the master and he did the whole thing. So I think we’re married.”

Of course, the two haven’t really been married for almost 30 years.

The marriage might have been legal in Romania where the scene was filmed, but it doesn’t hold up in the United States, where both stars call home. Still, that hasn’t kept them from creating an inside joke around the marriage-that-technically-wasn’t. In 2019, a year after Ryder made the marriage confession, Reeves explained during a visit to The Talk, “Once in a while, I will get a text: ‘Hello, husband.’”

She’s Never Officially Been Married

Despite her cute nickname for her longtime friend and frequent co-star, Winona Ryder has actually never been married. The Stranger Things actress was previously engaged to fellow ’80s heartthrob Johnny Depp, though the two never followed through with a wedding.

On the subject of why she’s never gotten married, Ryder called herself a “serial monogamist” in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. However, she has her reasons for having never tied the knot.

“I’d rather never have been married than been divorced a few times. Not that there’s anything wrong with divorce, but I don’t think I could do it if that was a possibility,” she explained. “When your parents are madly in love for 45 years, your standards are really high. But I’ve been happily with someone for quite a while now.”

Ryder Has Been In A Relationship With Scott Mackinlay Hahn Since 2011

Just because she’s not married, however, doesn’t mean Ryder is single. She’s reportedly been dating fashion designer Scott Mackinlay Hahn since 2011, but the two are notoriously private so it’s hard to know just when they began seeing each other. Ryder doesn’t have social media, explaining that she “can’t even take selfies,” adding, “I think [social media] is a bit dangerous, in terms of self-obsession. “It’s so important to look outward.”

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – MAY 14: Winona Ryder and Scott Mackinlay Hahn attend Netflix’s “Stranger Things” Season 4 New York Premiere at Netflix Brooklyn on May 14, 2022 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Reeves, meanwhile, is also off the market and has been dating artist Alexandra Grant since about 2018. As with his friend Ryder, Reeves keeps his personal life close to his chest, so it’s fairly rare to see him out and about with his lady love.