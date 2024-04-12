Keanu Reeves Fractured His Kneecap After He ‘Tripped on a Rug’ in His Trailer on ‘Good Fortune’ Set

After being cast as an angel in Aziz Ansari’s new Lionsgate film Good Fortune, Keanu Reeves “tripped on a rug” in his tailor and fractured his kneecap, according to Ansari at CinemaCon.

In Good Fortune, Reeves plays an angel named Gabriel. Gabriel helps Ansari’s character, a man who is struggling to make ends meet, throughout the film.

According to Hollywood Reporter, “[Ansari’s character] takes on gig work as a task rabbit of sorts, which eventually leads him to the home of a wealthy man named Jeff, played by Seth Rogen, who lives large in a modern mansion with all the trappings of success, like cars, a pool, a disco club in the basement and plenty of wild L.A.-style parties.”

“Ansari helps him out with a series of tasks — from fixing his pool to finding him a shaman for an ayahuasca journey — only to fall further into tough times when his car gets towed from the Denny’s parking lot.”

At this point, Reeves steps in (as angel Gabriel) to help guide Ansari’s character.

“My name is Gabriel and I’m here to save you,” he says in the film. “Normally I’m in charge of saving people from choking or texting while driving … I need to show you that your life is precious.”

At CinemaCon, Ansari compared Reeves to his actual character. Jokingly, he said the actor himself was an angel for powering through his scenes. Despite his fractured kneecap, Reeves delivered as always.

Keanu Reeves Fractured His Kneecap After Tripping on a Rug

Given all the intense action films Reeves has starred in throughout his career, you’d think a rug wouldn’t be the culprit of his broken bone.

At CinemaCon, Ansari recalled the incident on Wednesday.

“About 15 days into shooting with me, I said, ‘Go chill in your trailer,'” Ansari said. “[Reeves] tripped on a rug … Poor guy, he was such a trooper, and he fractured his kneecap and continued to do all the scenes.”

According to PEOPLE, witnesses photographed Reeves earlier this year walking with crutches and an ice pack wrapped around his knee. After the photo surfaced, #GetWellSoonKeanu began trending online.

Ansari stated that he did not feel shocked by everyone’s concern and support.

“He actually is an angel,” he joked. “He’s been pretending to be human for all these other roles.”