One of Mama June’s Daughters Just Filed for Divorce

It’s official — after nearly two months of separation, Mama June Shannon’s daughter, Jessica, has filed for divorce from her estranged wife, Shyann McCant, following less than one year of marriage.

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According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Jessica filed on July 24 and listed the couple’s date of separation as June 1. She described the marriage as being “irretrievably broken.”

The documents revealed that no alimony has been listed, nor do the soon-to-be-exes have any marital property to separate. Jessica is only requesting that her maiden name be restored to Shannon.

The former couple exchanged vows during their wedding in September 2025. They even had a separate ceremony filmed for WE TV’s Mama June: Family Crisis.

However, things quickly turned sour for the duo when Jessica announced that she and Shyann had separated.

“As most of y’all can tell, me and Shyann are no longer together,” Jessica wrote in a post last month. She also tagged Shyann. “We mutually decided that it was the best decision for both of us.”

Appearing to not have any bad blood with Shyann, Jessica wrote, “Yes, we are still friends, and yes, we are both cordial with each other, but we are no longer in a relationship. We kindly ask that everyone be respectful during this time. Please don’t send hate or negativity to either of us. This is already a difficult situation, and mean comments or unnecessary drama won’t make it any easier.”

Mama June Publicly Accuses Shyann of Cheating on Jessica

Although Jessica encouraged her followers not to make any speculation regarding her split from Shyann, Mama June was ready to spill the tea.

“Well since I’m always to be the blame for every relationship not working out and since it was shared publicly and yall have been wanting to see who Shyann cheated with and left Jessica for here you go McKenzie is in the middle of them in the red shirt,” Mama June wrote in an Instagram post on July 21. “Yall are welcome so everyone can stop digging now #reality #cheater #mamajune #divorce #SpillTheTea.”

Seemingly responding to Mama June’s claims, Shyann a photo of herself with her new girlfriend, Mackenzie. She stated that she “wasn’t happy” in her marriage with Jessica.

“I expressed how I felt repeatedly, including that issues involving her mother were a big reason I wanted out,” Shyann wrote in her own Instagram post on July 21. “Nothing changed, and despite asking for a divorce more than once, it wasn’t happening. That doesn’t make what I did right, and I take full responsibility for my actions.”

Shyann later she cheated on Jessica.

“I take full responsibility for [cheating],” she shared. “I’m not making excuses, and I’m not trying to change what happened. I’m also not saying I wish none of this had been posted. I understand that when I post parts of my life, I’m opening the door for people to have opinions.”

“For those of y’all going onto other people’s posts just to comment about Mackenzie, that’s completely uncalled for,” Shyann added. “If you want to come after me, that’s your choice. I’ve already admitted what I did, and I’ve taken responsibility for it. But leave her out of it.”

Jessica has also noting she’s “cool” with Shyann and Mackenzie.