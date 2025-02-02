Katy Perry’s Face Hit by Electric Sparks While Signing Autographs in Wild Video 

In a terrifying turn of events, Katy Perry’s face was hit by electric sparks while she was signing autographs last week. According to TMZ, the incident occurred on Wednesday, while the former American Idol judge was outside Jimmy Kimmel Live! As she made her way through the awaiting fans, sparks exploded just a couple of feet away from her, causing the pop star to duck for cover.

Videos by Suggest

One of Perry’s awaiting fans touched a nearby transformer, causing a surge of electricity and sparks to fly. The fan’s coat even caught fire. TMZ further reported that no one was hurt too badly. After the ordeal, Perry even returned to signing autographs.

While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Katy Perry opened up about not returning to American Idol this season. She admitted to missing her fellow judges, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

“I miss them so much,” she told Kimmel. “I do, actually. Hi Luke! hi Lionel!”

When Kimmel asked if Bryan and Richie could still reach out to her, Perry replied, “Yeah, of course. Of course. All the time.”

Regarding Carrie Underwood replacing her as the new American Idol judge, Perry thought the decision was perfect.

“I think it’s perfect,” she declared. “It’s coming out in March, so you gotta watch!”

Katy Perry Says Carrie Underwood Was “Born” on American Idol And Knows How to “Steer It”

Meanwhile, Katy Perry recently spoke to PEOPLE about Carrie Underwood taking on the role of American Idol judge.

“She was born on that show,” Perry said about Underwood, who won during the fourth season of American Idol in 2005. “I think she knows how to steer it.”

Perry further pointed out that Underwood knows what it feels like to be in the contestants’ shoes. “We could only metaphorically feel that as judges,” she said, referring to herself and fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie. “As artists, we’ve been in some sort of their shoes, but she has lived every single day. So I think she’s going to have a lot to offer anyone that’s willing to listen.”

Underwood previously spoke about becoming the new American Idol judge.

“I feel like being on both sides of the coin, I’ll be able to hopefully offer some insight and help and kind of offer a different viewpoint,” she explained on Good Morning America last August.

However, she admitted that she may struggle to judge the contestants because of one flaw: She can’t lie.

“I just can’t,” she declared. “You can tell. I feel like I’ll be very honest, but hopefully, I can be very constructive and encouraging. Just ask my kids.”