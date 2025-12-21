Katy Perry’s Ex Slams Her Relationship With Justin Trudeau

Days after Katy Perry hard-launched her relationship with Justin Trudeau, an ex of hers was quick to criticize the coupling.

While speaking at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest, Perry’s ex-husband, Russell Brand, took aim at the relationship, with Perry’s mother in the audience.

“Look, Katy Perry, I was married to her,” Brand stated. “I love her still, and I’m glad that her mom’s in the room to hear me say this, but look. I was okay with Orlando Bloom, but Justin Trudeau? C’mon, man! Don’t put me in a category with that guy! That globalist stooge.”

Katy Perry and her ex were married from 2010 to 2012. He notoriously ended the marriage in a text message on New Year’s Eve.

Years after her split from Brand, Perry began dating Orlando Bloom. The now-exes got engaged in 2020, but called it quits in 2025. They share a daughter, Daisy Dove.

Katy Perry’s Ex Was Previously Accused of Sexual Assault and Rape

Brand’s comments on Perry’s relationship with Trudeau come just months after the comedian/actor was charged with five counts of assault and rape.

The accusations first surfaced in September 2023, when five women spoke out about their alleged interactions with Brand during a joint investigation by The Sunday Times, The Times, and Channel 4’s Dispatches. The incidents occurred between 1999 and 2005.

“We carefully reviewed the evidence after a police investigation into allegations made following the broadcast of a Channel 4 documentary in September 2023,” Jaswant Narwal of the Crown Prosecution Service shared in a statement. “We have concluded that Russell Brand should be charged with offenses including rape, sexual assault, and indecent assault.”

Brand previously spoke out about the allegations.

“I’ve always told you guys that when I was young and single before I had my wife and family … I was a fool, man,” he explained in an Instagram post. “I was a fool before I lived in the light of the Lord. He also called himself a “drug addict, a sex addict, and an imbecile. But what I never was, was a rapist. I’ve never engaged in nonconsensual activity. I pray that you can see that by looking in my eyes.”

“Of course, I’m now going to have the opportunity to defend these charges in court,” Brand added. “And I’m incredibly grateful for that.”

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.



