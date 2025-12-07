katy-perry-hard-launches-justin-trudeau-relationship-with-steamy-photos-from-recent-japan-visit

After months of romance speculation, Katy Perry hard launches her relationship with Justin Trudeau with steamy photos.

The “Roar” hitmaker took to Instagram on Saturday to share some personal photos and videos during her recent visit to Japan. Among those she encountered on the trip was the former Canadian Prime Minister.

“Tokyo times on tour and more ◠‿◠ ) 🎄🍣🐡🥞💐☃️♥️” Perry declared in the post’s caption.

During the trip, Perry and Trudeau visited the former Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his wife, Yuko.

Kishida shared a photo of the four posing by a Christmas tree, describing Perry as the “partner” of Trudeau.

“Former Canadian Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau visited Japan with his partner and joined my wife and me for lunch,” Kishida stated. “During his time as prime minister, we met multiple times as fellow leaders, and when I visited Canada, we worked together to strengthen bilateral relations, including formulating the ‘Japan-Canada Action Plan,’ sweating it out side by side. I am delighted that we continue to maintain this friendship in this way.”

Trudeau expressed his gratitude to Kashida by writing, “Great to see you @kishida230. Katy and I were so glad to have the chance to sit down with you and Yuko. Thank you, Fumio, for your friendship and your continued commitment to both the international rules-based order and to a better future for everyone.”

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau Were First Romantically Linked in the Summer

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau first fueled romance speculation when they were spotted having a date in Montreal, Canada, over the summer.

They were later seen on a yacht on the coast of California in early October.

A source told PEOPLE that Trudeau had been “pursuing” Perry since their meet-up in Montreal. “He even flew to California to see her during a tour break. They have an easy connection. She finds him attractive. He’s been very respectful.”

They officially made their public debut as a couple at the end of October.

Katy Perry was previously in an on/off relationship with actor Orlando Bloom. The former couple shares a daughter, Daisy.