Katy Perry Is Unrecognizable In This Early Appearance At Fashion Show

Katy Perry is known all over the world, for her music and for her signature looks. She’s gone through some style evolutions, but a picture of her from a 2004 fashion show is so different, the singer is almost unrecognizable.

Perry’s Early Casual Style

Perry sported a very casual look at the Alexander McQueen Spring/Summer 2004 show, wearing a green cotton tank top and minimal makeup. Her hair, which has gone through some evolutions of its own, is in a black, shaggy style.

It’s quite a different look than what she’s now become famous for: candy-colored wigs, dresses emblazoned with cartoon characters, and elaborate stage costumes. The singer has also experimented with lots of different hairstyles, from platinum pixie cuts to blunt blue bobs.

Her Personal And Professional Life

In addition to still figuring out her style, Perry was also still working on her music career. In 2004, she was signed to Java Records, an affiliate of The Island Def Jam Music Group. Perry was working on her album, but that came to an end when Java Records went defunct.

Perry was also dating Relient K guitarist Matt Thiessen at the time. The pair started dating in 2003, and Perry would occasionally appear onstage with the Christian rock band. He even appeared in her music video for her single “Longshot.” The two ultimately split in 2005.

After things ended at Java Records, Perry moved to Columbia Records, recording an album called Fingerprints. However, she got dropped by the label before it could be released. The singer then moved on again, this time to Capitol Records, where she recorded and released One of the Boys in 2008, the album that launched her into superstardom.

Perry went on to release the record-breaking Teenage Dream two years later, while also exploring other creative ventures, like starring in The Smurfs and creating her own perfume line. The singer is now doing a Vegas residency and is happily engaged to actor Orlando Bloom. The two are parents to daughter Daisy, born in 2020. But Back in 2004, her career was just stalled, thankfully, she got it back going in a hurry!

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA – JANUARY 21: Singer Katheryn Perry attends the Los Angeles debut of designer Alexander McQueen’s Spring / Summer 2004 Collection at Chateau Marmont on January 21, 2004 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

Perry’s Upcoming Project With Madonna

She and Bloom recently attended the Super Bowl, where Perry headlined the Halftime Show in 2015. She and fellow Halftime Show performer Madonna are teaming up for the pop icon’s upcoming album of remixes of Madonna’s hits.

A source close to Madonna said, “She’s been a massive fan of Katy for years and always talked about doing a song with her. With the remix project, things have fallen into place. As plans are still being sorted out, no release date is set yet. Hopefully, fans won’t have to wait too long.”

More News From Suggest

What Happened To The ‘Pine-Sol Lady’ And Was She Replaced?

Other Kardashian Boyfriends Allegedly Jealous Of Pete Davidson Getting The Spotlight, Gossip Says

Why One Report Says There Are ‘New Fears’ For Ben Affleck’s Sobriety In Jennifer Lopez Relationship