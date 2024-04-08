Katy Perry Struggles to Get Out of $7K Gown Backstage at ‘American Idol’: ‘Cut It Off’

Famed singer and American Idol Judge Katy Perry suffered a wardrobe malfunction while she was onset of the famed show. Perry was sporting a pricey $7,500 Bottega Venetta dress.

While the dress was stunning the singer had trouble shedding it once it was time for her to change. The dilemma led to one set member suggesting that she cut off the dress to which she responded:

“You can’t just cut Bottega!”

we’ve been cutting kids on #idol but you can’t cut bottega 😔✂️ pic.twitter.com/jRkN2JqO8r — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) April 1, 2024

Legend’s Granddaughter Wows Judges

The audition portion of American Idol has gained popularity for just how bad some of them are. But every so often one contestant comes in and leaves the judges in awe.

Emmy Russell, the granddaughter of legendary singer Loretta Lynn did just that.

Lynn is a country music legend. So it is not likely that Russell will be able to distance herself from her late grandmother’s legacy. But the singer does insist that she is trying to create her own.

“I used to run from my family heritage and wanna make my own path,” Russell said. “I feel a deep conviction to thank, accept, and celebrate her because she believed in me from the start before anyone did. Not ashamed anymore. She was never ashamed of me… I’m a granddaughter, and I’m Emmy… it’s all a part of me!”

Fantasia Recalls ‘American Idol’ Win

American Idol has been around for more than two decades. So naturally, the show how bred some of the industry’s top singers. One of those singers is Fantasia Barrino.

Barrino recently starred in the remake of the iconic film The Color Purple. The former Idol winner recalled watching her audition with her daughter and just reflecting on the uncertainty of her future at the time.

“I remember squeezing her hand and saying, ‘You remember that Mommy has always told you that I did everything for you,’” Barrino said.

“She looked at me and said, ‘I know, Mommy, and I’m so proud of you.’ And we just cried. We were in the trenches together; it was just me and her. I was a child, and I didn’t know what I was doing. But I knew that I was going to take care of her and show her something different.”