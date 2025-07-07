katy-perry-and-orlando-bloom-go-on-vacation-together-after-confirming-their-breakup

Days after officially confirming their breakup, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom were spotted on vacation together.

According to PEOPLE, Perry and Bloom enjoyed some relaxation while spending time with recently married Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez on a superyacht off Italy’s Amalfi Coast.

The now-exes’ daughter, Daisy, was also on the superyacht. The trio was able to spend time in the water and went on a stroll through a nearby coastal town. Perry was seen holding Daisy’s hand while they were at a marina. Blood then lifted Daisy in the air as the two played on a deck.

Rumors about Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom calling it quits started circulating late last month. Bloom also appeared solo for Bezos and Sánchez’s Venice wedding.

The couple allegedly had a fight over Perry’s infamous Blue Origin space flight.

“He told her the whole thing looked ridiculous,” an insider said. “He said it was cringeworthy. Embarrassing. This was in the middle of a fight, and it hurt her feelings. Of course, she was hurt. Imagine going to space and your partner isn’t impressed. She hoped he’d be more supportive.”

Katy Perry was allegedly struggling with the fact that Orlando Bloom was attending the Bezos wedding and she wasn’t.

“Katy feels like they’re really her friends more than his,” the source said about the Bezos. ” And yet he’s the one going to the wedding. And he’s insistent that he goes, which annoys her because he’s not particular close to either of them. She feels like it’s a ‘f— you’ to her from him.”

Katy Perry’s Rep Confirms Her and Orlando Bloom’s Breakup

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE, Katy Perry’s rep confirms the breakup.

“Due to the abundance of recent interest and conversation surrounding Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry’s relationship, representatives have confirmed that Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting,” the statement reads. “They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is — and always will be — raising their daughter with love, stability, and mutual respect.”

The couple were first romantically linked in 2016, but broke up in 2017. They got back together in 2018, and Bloom proposed a year later. Although they were initially going to get married in Japan in 2020, the big event was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They welcomed their daughter Daisy that same year.



