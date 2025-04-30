Katy Perry Calls Out ‘Unhinged and Unhealed’ Haters Over Blue Origin Space Flight and Lifetimes Tour Criticism

No longer putting up with unnecessary criticism, Katy Perry addressed the “unhinged and unhealed” haters who had some harsh words about her Blue Origin flight and Lifetimes Tour.

In a post on Instagram, Perry spoke out about the negativity she has been facing lately. The post features a massive billboard in Times Square congratulating her on the opening week of her tour.

“When the ‘online’ world tries to make me a human Piñata, I take it with grace and send them love,” she wrote. “Cause I know so many people are hurting in so many ways, and the internet is very much so a dumping ground for unhinged and unhealed.”

She then thanked her fans who have supported her every step of the way. “I’m so grateful for you guys,” the “Firework” hitmaker declared. “We’re in this beautiful and wild journey together. I can continue to remain true to myself, heart open and honest, especially because of our bond.”

“I love you guys and have grown up together with you,” she continued. “And [I] am so excited to see you all over the world this year!”

Katy Perry Says She’s Ok, Recalling A Piece of Advice From Her Therapist

Meanwhile, Katy Perry told her fans that she is doing well despite the online criticism. She also pointed out a piece of advice her therapist once gave her.

“Please know I am ok, I have done a lot of work around knowing who I am, what is real, and what is important to me,” she explained. “My therapist said something years ago that has been a game changer, ‘No one can make you believe something about yourself that you don’t already believe about yourself.'”

“And if I ever do have any feelings about it, then it’s an opportunity to investigate the feeling underneath it,” she pointed out.”

Perry went on to write that she is “not perfect” and has “omitted that word” from her vocabulary.

“I’m on a human journey playing the game of life with an audience of many, and sometimes I fall,” she added. “But… I get back up and go on and continue to play the game, and somehow through my battered and bruised adventure, I keep looking into the light, and in that light, a new level UNLOCKS.”