Katie Holmes’ Sisters All Have The Same Smile In This Throwback Photo

Katie Holmes is a pretty private celebrity, but every so often, she gives her Instagram followers an inside look at her life. A throwback shot of her and her sisters shows the family resemblance, plus that familiar Holmes smile!

Holmes: ‘I’m Inspired By Them’

“My sisters and me,” the actress captioned the photo. It shows her and her three sisters posing in front of two bouquets of flowers. Holmes has three sisters: Tamera, Holly, and Nancy. She also has a brother named Martin. The actress is the youngest of the bunch. All of Holmes’ siblings live in Ohio, which is where the actress was born and raised.

“I don’t know how my mom did it, raising all five of us,” Holmes said in an interview with Glamour. “I have three sisters and three sisters-in-law; I have learned from them. I’m inspired by them.”

Being surrounded by so many women also impacted Holmes’ approach to acting and storytelling. In an interview with the New York Times, Holmes said, “I’m the youngest of five, I have three older sisters, obviously I’m a mom, and I feel comfortable with telling female relationship stories because I’ve been surrounded by so many women my whole life.”

Fan Reactions To The Throwback Shot

Holmes’ throwback shot isn’t dated, but it seems like it might be from the actress’ Dawson Creek days. Fans loved seeing a young Holmes and her lookalike sisters, and they filled the comments section with red heart emojis.

“Which one is u, Katie?? You all look alike!!” one person commented. Another wrote, “Can see the family resembl[ance],” with a heart eye emoji. Others shouted out the actress’ Ohio roots and shared their own connections to the area.

“Your sister use to teach my little brother out in Plymouth,” one person wrote. “I believe one of your sisters lives down the street from my aunt in Plymouth,” another shared. Someone else commented, “I took care of one of your sisters way back when after she had a baby at the Melrose Wakefield Hospital in Massachusetts I don’t remember which one it was.”

Fans of Holmes love to see the actress all glammed up for red carpets and movie premieres, but they also enjoyed seeing a throwback shot of Holmes in her early days—and getting a glimpse at her lookalike family!

