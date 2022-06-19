Katie Holmes’ Megawatt Grin Is Back In New Red Carpet Photos With Boyfriend

Katie Holmes is swept up in a new romance and we are loving her brilliantly bright smile in recent red carpet photos with her beau. Holmes certainly has a lot to celebrate lately and her appearance at the Tribeca Film Festival combined her personal and professional triumphs. On a night surrounded by so many stars, Holmes’ beautiful grin shined the brightest of them all.

Katie Holmes Marks First Red Carpet With Beau

When it comes to her dating life, Katie Holmes is clearly in that early stage of bliss. On the professional end, it’s all sunshine and roses for the Batman Begins actress as well. No wonder her smile is practically glowing off the screen in recent photos of her from the Tribeca Film Festival. Holmes premiered her second directorial debut, Alone Together. The film takes place in New York City during the early stages of the pandemic.

Holmes, a New Yorker herself like the character she plays in the film, lived in the city during that time and was clearly relieved that those rough early days quarantining in place are over. “It’s so exciting” to be back making movies, Holmes exclaimed to Hello! Magazine.

On Living In ‘Scary’ NYC During Pandemic

“It was such a scary time to go through, especially when New York City was hit so hard, that [it’s great] to see people out,” the actress continued. It was especially exciting to be a part of the New York City film festival, Holmes added. “To feel everyone continuing to create and be there for each other. That’s what New York is about.”

Holmes attended the film festival with her new boyfriend, musician Bobby Wooten III. The two debuted their relationship a little earlier this month when Holmes brought Wooten as her date to The Moth’s 25th Anniversary gala. Even before that first public outing, cameras caught the lovebirds on a casual afternoon date in New York City, where the two shared a steamy street snog.

Holmes All Smiles With Bobby Wooten III

According to a source who spoke to E! News, Wooten and Holmes first met through mutual friends. “They know some of the same people who connected them and so far, it’s working well,” the source explained. “Katie is excited about seeing someone and is very happy. It’s new, but it’s going well. She enjoys having someone in her life and he is very kind and good to her.”

Holmes had previously been attached to restauranteur Emilio Vitolo Jr., but the two ended their romance last May. Before that, Holmes had dated actor and comedian Jamie Foxx, though the two kept their years-long romance under strict wraps before they eventually broke up. Obviously, Holmes’ most famous relationship was with her ex-husband Tom Cruise, to whom she was married for six years and with whom she shares her only child, her daughter Suri.

It’s clear from the way Holmes looks at her new boyfriend that she’s absolutely over the moon for him. Hopefully, their love story continues to grow and shape itself. We love the huge smile Wooten has put on Holmes’ face, and his smile is pretty telling if we do say so ourselves.

