Kathy Griffin Undergoes Hysterectomy For ‘Precancerous’ Condition 

Nearly four years after announcing she had stage 1 lung cancer, Kathy Griffin revealed she recently underwent a hysterectomy for a “precancerous” condition.

In one of her latest posts on Instagram, the comedian shared some details about the procedure. “I had a hysterectomy on Friday,” she disclosed. “That’s right, they took out the uterus, the fallopian tubes, [and] the ovaries. Pre-cancerous, blah blah blah.”

Griffin also stated she would eventually reveal more information about the situation on her Patreon account. “Not to be an a—hole, but how do I NOT have a reality show to capture all of this???” she continued in the post’s caption. “I mean, you can’t write it. It’s too real.”

Kathy Griffin then praised her chest and buttocks in a separate Instagram post. “I got a very expensive BBL,” she declared. “Look at it, she’s got it all.”

Kathy Griffin Previously Revealed She Had Part of Her Left Lung Removed While Battling Lung Cancer

In August 2021, Kathy Griffin revealed she had not only been diagnosed with stage 1 lung cancer, but she also had part of her lung removed to prevent the spread of the disease.

“The doctors are very optimistic, as it is stage one and contained to my left lung,” she said at the time. “Hopefully, no chemo or radiation after ratios, and I should have normal function with my breathing.”

Griffin further shared, “I should be up and running around as usual in a month or less. It’s been a helluva 4 years, trying to get back to work, making you guys laugh and entertaining you, but I’m gonna be just fine.”

Months after her announcement, Kathy Griffin revealed during her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that she was cancer-free.

“I had surgery, you’re not going to believe this,” she said. “So I’ve never smoked, but I got lung cancer. In August, I had half of my left lung removed. I’m not even kidding.”

Griffin then shared, “So now I’m like Minnie Mouse meets Marilyn Monroe. It will heal, but I’m sort of enjoying it. I’m a good two octaves higher, I think. It’s higher than Mariah Carey, I know that.”

She went on to have vocal cord surgery in 2023.