kathy-griffin-files-for-divorce-from-randy-bick

Just days before she and Randy Bick were supposed to celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary, Kathy Griffin filed for divorce.

According to TMZ, Griffin filed her divorce documents on Thursday, Dec. 28, in Los Angeles County, citing irreconcilable differences. It was revealed in the documents that she and Bick had a prenup, which she is pushing to be enforced in court. This is to ensure that she won’t have to deal with owing her soon-to-be-ex any spousal support. She listed Dec. 22 as the official separation date.

The former couple does not have any children together. They had been together from 2012 until 2018 before reconciling in 2019. They married at Griffin’s home on January 1, 2020. The ceremony was officiated by fellow comedian Lily Tomlin.

Kathy Griffin seemingly spoke out about the news by posting on her X (formerly Twitter) account. “Well… sh*t,” she wrote. “This sucks.”

Well…sh*t. This sucks. — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) December 29, 2023

Her X followers quickly responded with encouraging comments. “I am so sorry to hear this,” one follower wrote. “Sending you lots of love.”

Another follower added, “So sorry, sweet! You know you will hurt, survive – and then thrive. You have been an inspiration to many! Wishing you the best.”

Bick is Kathy Griffin’s second husband. She was previously married to Matt Moline from 2001 to 2006.

Kathy Griffin Battled Lung Cancer Not Long After She Married Randy Bick

Not long after she and Randy Bick exchanged vows, Kathy Griffin announced she had been diagnosed with lung cancer.

In an August 2021 interview with ABC News’ Juju Chang, Griffin spoke about the diagnosis and other complications in her life. “Whether I like it or not, I think I’m a resilient survivor,” she told Chang.

Prior to lung cancer, Kathy Griffin had been also dealing with drug and alcohol abuse. It started after her infamous Donald Trump photoshoot. Before the incident, she had never drunk, but eventually, she turned to pills to handle the fallout.

“I thought, ‘Well, I don’t even drink… Big deal, I take a couple of pills now and again, who doesn’t?’” she explained. “Also, my age was a big part of it. I mean, who bottoms out and tries to take their life at 59? It’s almost a joke, right, and by the way, someday, this will all be comedy.”

Despite the situation, Kathy Griffin was able to overcome her abuse. That was when she discovered a tumor in her lung. “The irony is not lost on me that, a little over a year ago, all I wanted to do was die. And now, all I wanna do is live.”