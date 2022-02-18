Katherine Heigl’s First Headshot And Resume Reveals An Unexpected Role She Had

Katherine Heigl just shared a throwback picture that shows just how long she’s been in the business. The actress also included a photo of her resume at the time, which showed off some of her earliest roles.

One of Heigel’s First Starring Roles

“Found this old headshot from about 30 years ago with my resume attached!” Heigel captioned the black and white photo of herself as a child actress. “That’s quite a stare I’ve got going on there, right? Looking very serious.”

“A little reminder to those of you who may have forgotten my performance as Snoopy. Haha!” she continued, referring to her resume. At the time, Heigel had appeared in the movies King of the Hill and One Hot Summer, and some school plays; including a starring role as Snoopy in You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown.

The Actress’ Career Highlights

While her early resume is pretty small, Heigl would go on to become an extremely high-profile actress. In 2005, she was cast as Dr. Izzie Stevens on hit medical drama Grey’s Anatomy and became a star.

Heigl also became a romcom regular, appearing in hits like Knocked Up, 27 Dresses, The Ugly Truth, and Life As We Know It. However, the actress ended up regretting her title of romcom queen, telling Marie Claire that, while she loved the genre, she might have “hit it a little too hard.”

“I couldn’t say no,” she continued. “There’s nothing wrong with them, but maybe I overloaded my audience. I should have done a superhero movie or a psychological thriller.” Heigl branched out into voiceover work, dark comedies, and a return to television with NBC’s political drama series State of Affairs.

Heigl’s Comedy Controversy

Heigl has also faced her share of controversy. After starring in the Judd Apatow comedy Knocked Up, the actress gave a highly publicized interview to Vanity Fair where she criticized the movie for being “a little sexist.”

She also said the movie “paints the women as shrews, as humorless and uptight, and it paints the men as lovable, goofy, fun-loving guys.” Apatow and co-star Seth Rogen were reportedly not pleased by her comments, and Heigl later had to clarify her comments.

“My motive was to encourage other women like myself to not take that element of the movie too seriously, and to remember that it’s a broad comedy,” she told People. “Although I stand behind my opinion, I’m disheartened that it has become the focus of my experience with the movie.”

