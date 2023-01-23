Suggest

‘Titanic’ Released A New Poster For Its 25th Anniversary, But Fans Can’t Stop Talking About Kate Winslet’s Hair

The poster has gone viral for all the wrong reasons.

By India McCarty
January 23, 2023 | 1:00 p.m. CST
Leonardo DiCaprio (L) and Kate Winslet smiling in 1998
HAL GARB/Getty Images

Titanic is still one of the most beloved movies of all time, so it’s no surprise that the filmmakers are going all out for the 25th anniversary of its release. The movie will return to theaters in honor of the milestone, but a poster intended to drum up excitement for the event has fans more focused on Kate Winslet’s hairstyle. 

James Cameron’s Titanic was released in 1997 and quickly became one of the highest-grossing films of all time. Starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Winslet, Titanic scooped up dozens of awards, including Golden Globes, Grammys, and an Oscar. 

Titanic was rereleased in 2012 in 3D and in 2017 to mark the 20th anniversary, so it’s no surprise that Paramount is putting it back in theaters to celebrate 25 years of the beloved movie. 

A poster was released to announce the film’s return to theaters, letting fans know Titanic will be back on the big screen February 10. While this was exciting news, many people were distracted by the photo of Winslet used on the movie poster. 

Fans Can’t Help But Notice Winslet’s Confusing Hairstyle

The poster features a shot of DiCaprio and Winslet embracing, with the actress’ face turned to the side. People immediately pointed out that she has two extremely different hairstyles on either side of her head. On one side, her red hair is loose and natural; on the other, it’s pinned into a curly updo. 

The comments quickly filled with people pointing out how strange Winslet’s hair looked and questioning why the poster’s designer decided to photoshop two different styles on the actress. 

“why is her hair in two different hairstyles” one user replied. “Who was in charge of the poster? I could do better with Picart” another confused fan commented.

One person tried to give an explanation, writing, “it’s bc she was wearing a fancy up-do that fell down as the movie progressed.” They went on to explain that the hair is still halfway pulled up, with all the hair that’s come undone pushed over to one side. The writer also pointed out that Winslet has the same hairstyle on the original movie poster. 

The stark white background of the 25th anniversary poster has made Winslet’s confusing hairstyle way more noticeable, which explains why it’s gone viral. The slightly silly poster definitely won’t have an impact on the rerelease’s box office totals, though.

Original fans can’t wait to relive their first time seeing the movie, while new fans are excited for the chance to see Titanic on the big screen!

