kate-walsh-is-returning-to-her-most-famous-role

Kate Walsh is set to once again grace the halls of Grey Sloan Memorial, reprising her fan-favorite role on the long-running ABC medical drama.

Variety reports that Dr. Addison Montgomery is returning to Grey’s Anatomy for the show’s 22nd season.

According to the outlet, Walsh is set to appear in the Grey’s Anatomy episode airing on January 29, titled “Strip That Down.” While specific plot details remain a mystery, let’s hope the title is purely metaphorical.

This marks Walsh’s first appearance on Grey’s Anatomy since her recurring role in Seasons 18 and 19, with her last appearance in the Season 19 episode “Gunpowder and Lead.”

Kate Walsh is set to reprise her beloved ‘‘Grey’s Anatomy’ role. (Liliane Lathan/ABC via Getty Images)

She joined the show in its first season as a main cast member through Season 3. Later, she made several guest appearances up to Season 8 while also starring in the spinoff series Private Practice. That show ran for six seasons from 2007 to 2013.

Kate Walsh is Plenty Busy Outside of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

Meanwhile, Walsh has been booked and busy outside the Grey’s Anatomy universe. According to IMDb, since her last appearance, she’s starred in shows like 13 Reasons Why, Emily in Paris, and The Umbrella Academy for Netflix. Last year, she starred in the world premiere of Jordans at The Public Theater.

She will next appear in the upcoming comedy feature What the F*ck Is My Password? alongside cast members Alexander Ludwig, Stephen Dorff, Kal Penn, and Adam Pally.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 22 premiered on October 9, proving it’s still going strong after all these years. The iconic drama continues to anchor ABC’s lineup, alongside newer hits like High Potential and comedies like Abbott Elementary. The series is the longest-running primetime medical drama and the longest-running scripted show on ABC.