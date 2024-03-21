Kate Middleton’s Surgery Might Have Been Botched, Experts Say

The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, had abdominal surgery on January 19. Middleton took a step back from performing her royal duties as part of her recovery. But months lapsed without her making a public appearance. Her absence left many people concerned.

The Royal Family still has not detailed the reason for Kate’s abdominal surgery. But details are beginning to surface about her medical procedure. TMZ spoke with Dr. George Crawford about the possible procedure that she could have undergone. Dr. Crawford suggested that Kate may have had a hysterectomy.

A hysterectomy is a surgical procedure to remove the womb (uterus). You’ll no longer be able to get pregnant after the operation. Dr. Crawford suggests that the surgery could have been botched.

“If that is, indeed, what she went through… he breaks down how those normally go in terms of planning and actual operating… telling us it’s possible things can sometimes go sideways,” TMZ wrote.

“In the case of a patient experiencing adhesions or scar tissue, Dr. Crawford says it’s not uncommon for extra organs to be removed out of necessity… although, we’re not certain this applies to Kate. He’s simply theorizing on why she might’ve been hospitalized for so long.”

Piers Morgan Sounds Off About Kate Middleton’s Surgery

Several peculiar events have taken place since Kate’s surgery. First, there was the Mother’s Day Fiasco. Kate posted a picture on U.K.’s Mother’s Day with her and her three children. It was later discovered that the picture was altered with photo editing software.

Then after being out of the public eye for months, Kate was finally spotted at a farmer’s market last weekend. However many noticed that her appearance had changed significantly. It made many people wonder if the woman said to be Kate was a doppelganger.

TV analyst Piers Morgan says he spoke with a source who said doctors may have found an issue during the procedure. It could be the reason that her hospital stay lasted two weeks.

“Ditto for Piers Morgan… who tells us he’s spoken with a source who claims doctors may have found an issue during whatever surgery she had planned… which might explain the lengthy hospital stay. He says he doesn’t know what her original surgery was for,” TMZ added.