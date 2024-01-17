Kate Middleton Undergoes Abdominal Surgery, Could Remain Hospitalized for Weeks

Kate Middleton is recovering in the hospital following a “planned” abdominal surgery, Kensington Palace announced.

In a statement released Wednesday, Kensington Palace revealed that the Princess of Wales underwent the procedure yesterday and could remain hospitalized for some time, preventing Middleton from attending any engagements until Easter.

“The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery,” the statement said. “Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.”

“The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private,” the statement continued. “Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share.”

“The Princess of Wales wishes to apologise to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements. She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible,” they added.

Kate Middleton’s surgery was reportedly for a non-cancerous issue.

Kate Middleton to Recover at Home Following Hospital Release

Following her discharge from the hospital, Kate Middleton will recover at home in Windsor. While Kate Middleton remains in the hospital, Prince William will not undertake any official duties.

Once she returns home, he will return to his duties, though he’s reportedly cutting back to have more time to devote to Princess Kate during her recovery. He will also help take care of their three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Princess Kate’s last public appearance occurred on Christmas, when she made the annual walk to church with the rest of the royal family.

Meanwhile, Prince William made his first official outing of 2024 last week. The prince joined friends Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield at Headingley Stadium in Leeds.