Kate Middleton And Prince William Did One Thing At Christmas All Parents Can Relate To

For people around the world, traditions abound during the Christmas season. One family that knows this all too well is the royal family. In fact, Kate Middleton and Prince William are making their own holiday traditions now that they have three young kids. As it turns out, one thing they did at Christmas is something all parents can relate to.

For many families, Christmas is a time to see Santa and his reindeer, drink hot chocolate, and enjoy time together. Some families visit Santa’s workshop, look at Christmas lights together, and visit various shops and stores.

The Prince and Princess of Wales also enjoy some of these traditions and are starting their own customs with their young family.

A Season For New Traditions

During the holidays, the prince and princess were spotted at Lapland UK, a Christmas-themed park with a toy factory, Father Christmas and his reindeer, elves, and a magical forest.

The family tried to blend in with the public, but it was difficult to do so with Prince George, 9; Princess Charlotte, 7; Prince Louis, 4; and their nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, along for the journey.

Even though the royal family didn’t stay disguised for long, they still appeared to have a wonderful time as they celebrated at the magical Christmas park. In fact, all three children were spotted having fun; George and Charlotte had their own snow leopard toys from the fantastical park.

Although the family tried to visit the park in disguise, it was difficult not to notice the royal family. After all, there were six of them! Plus, even incognito, Middleton looked dashing. The mom of three sported a black monochromatic look with a turtleneck jumper, belted coat, and bobble hat.

The father of three opted for blue jeans and a khaki flap cap to complete his casual look. But the prince also added a surprising accessory to his ensemble: a stuffed animal!

William was seen carrying a stuffed toy under his arm, which most likely belonged to little Louis. After all, the youngest couldn’t possibly go without a stuffed animal if his brother and sister both had one!

With three young children, perhaps 2023 will be the year of new traditions for Middleton and William. Either way, we can’t wait to see what’s in store for them in the new year!

